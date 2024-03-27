Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading innovative and sustainable building solutions company, proudly hosted its Annual Customer Awards Ceremony, honouring the outstanding achievements of its esteemed trade partners and customers.

The event, held at Lagos Continental, Victoria Island, Lagos, brought together industry leaders, trade partners, and stakeholders to celebrate a year of remarkable accomplishments and to strengthen partnerships for future success.

The theme of this year’s ceremony, “Winning with Excellence and Innovation,” underscored the company’s commitment to excellence and innovation in the pursuit of shared goals.

Welcoming the company’s distributors and customers to the award ceremony, Lolu Alade-Akinyemi, GMD/CEO, Lafarge Africa Plc stated: “To our esteemed trade partners, your unwavering commitment, dedication, and hard work have been instrumental in our success this past year. Together, we’ve navigated challenges, conquered obstacles, and forged ahead, leaving an indelible mark on our shared journey.”

“Despite fierce competition and evolving demands,” he continued, “your commitment to excellence, loyalty, and can-do spirit have fueled our growth and inspired us to reach new heights.

In his opening remarks, Gbenga Onimowo, Commercial Director, Lafarge Africa Plc, highlighted the extensive support provided to the trade partners to enable them to operate more efficiently. Additionally, he underscored Lafarge Africa’s investments in eco-friendly logistics by introducing environmentally sustainable trucks to enhance their operations. Furthermore, he emphasized the success of the company’s robust marketing initiatives in amplifying product awareness, which has led to increased demand and market visibility. These actions collectively underscore Lafarge Africa’s unwavering dedication to supporting the success of our trade partners.

Also speaking at the event, Grant Earnshaw, Area Manager for the Middle East & Africa at Holcim, reiterated Holcim’s commitment to building progress for people and the planet and its alignment with the event’s theme of winning with excellence and innovation.

While also acknowledging the efforts of the trade partners, Prince Adebode Adefioye, Chairman, Lafarge Africa thanked them and encouraged them to continue setting new standards and achieving greater heights.

A key highlight of the evening is the unveiling of the first waterproof cement in Nigeria – Watershield Cement, a groundbreaking product set to revolutionize the industry as we know it. This remarkable feat stands as a testament to Lafarge Africa’s unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of possibility and setting new benchmarks of excellence in the industry.

The evening concluded with the announcement of various awards categories and their respective winners. The star prize for the National Volume Champion was a 2023 Toyota Prado and a 2023 Toyota Fortuner for the 1st Runner -Up, while the 2nd Runner Up received a 2023 Mitsubishi Montero. In addition, the regional champions across the 4 regions of the country received a GAC GS4 each.

The star prize for the National Volume Champion was presented to Prince Sunny Nwodo of Global Snco-Chris Ventures (WA) Ltd, HRH Igwe Cosmos Umeh of C.C Umeh & Sons, received the 1st Runner Up National Volume Champion award while Emeka Umeoduagu of U Mekason Trading Stores, emerged as the 2nd Runners-Up National Volume Champion.

Also, Alh. Baba Kafiyel of Alh. Umar Kafiyel Nig. Ltd, Folake Agbaje of Maseliz Enterprises, Mrs. Ronke Oduwole of Vicross Enterprises and Mr. & Mrs. Rasheed and Maria Olota of Global 50:50 Concept Nig. Ltd emerged the Regional Volume Champion for North, Lagos, West and East respectively.

Other non-volume related awards were also presented at the ceremony.

Speaking on behalf of the dealers, Prince Sunny Nwodo of Global Snco-Chris Ventures (WA) Ltd, expressed: “I am very excited, in fact, I’m short of words though this is not my first time being number one. Lafarge made this happen because I know several companies who have not been doing the way Lafarge has been. Today I’m a very happy person.” Nwodo underscored the pivotal role of Lafarge in their success, stating, “If I am going to have a second name, I will add ‘Lafarge’ as a name.”

The Annual Customer Awards Ceremony was not only a night of recognition but also a celebration of entertainment and fun. Attendees enjoyed live music, dance performances, and interactive activities, creating an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie.

The evening reaffirmed Lafarge Africa’s commitment to fostering strong partnerships, driving innovation, and delivering value to customers. As the company looks ahead to the future, it remains dedicated to building a sustainable and prosperous future in collaboration with its valued partners.

About Lafarge Africa Plc

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Nigerian building solutions company is a member of Holcim Limited, a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions. Listed on the Nigerian Exchange Group, Lafarge Africa is actively participating in the urbanization and economic growth of Nigeria, the largest economy in Africa.

Lafarge Africa has the widest footprint in Nigeria with cement operations in the South West (Ewekoro and Sagamu in Ogun State), North East (Ashaka, in Gombe State), South East (Mfamosing, Cross Rivers State) with Ready-Mix operations in Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt. Lafarge Africa has a current installed cement production capacity of 10.5Mtpa.

Lafarge Africa leverages on its innovative expertise to provide value-added products and services solutions in the building and construction industry in Nigeria. Additional information is available on the web site at www.lafarge.com.ng

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy, Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success.

The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available at www.holcim.com