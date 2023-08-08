The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Monday announced the release of the results for the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

Announcing the result in Lagos on Monday, WAEC’s Head of National Office (HNO), Patrick Areghan said out of a total of 1,613,733 candidates that sat for the examination, 1,476,565 candidates, representing 91.5% have their results fully processed and released.

He noted that the results of 262,803 candidates are being withheld due to reports of cases of examination malpractice, adding that 1,361,608 candidates, representing 84.38%, obtained credit and above in a minimum of five subjects with or without English Language or Mathematics.

Areghan also said that candidates numbering 1,287,920, representing 79.81% of the total candidates, obtained credits and above in a minimum of 5 subjects including English Language and Mathematics.

The HNO, whose tenure is expected to come to an end on October 1, said that the results of candidates who wrote the 2023 WASSCE for School Candidates were already being uploaded on the results website.

He said the candidates who have fulfilled their financial obligations to the council can access their results on the Council’s results website: http://www.waecdirect.org.

Here are steps to help candidates check their WAEC results via SMS and website

How to check WAEC results with SMS

Using your mobile device, Type WAEC*ExamNo*PIN*ExamYear Send to 32327 You will receive a message instantly containing your WAEC statement of result.

Please note, only MTN, Glo & Airtel Subscribers can actually check their WAEC Results using this SMS method.

Note: If you did not receive your WAEC result via SMS, kindly repeat this step again.

SMS charges will be applied when checking your WASSCE result using text messages.

How to check via the Website

To check your WAEC Result, visit www.waecdirect.org and log in. Please note: you may need a WAEC scratch card to check. Follow the procedures below to check your WAEC result for 2023.