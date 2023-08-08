The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) ended the day with a negative performance as it lost N15 billion (0.04%) in its market capitalization to settle at N35,540 trillion.

Following the same trend, the All-share Index (ASI) dropped 27.06 points to close at 65,309.65 points from the 65,336.71 points recorded on Monday.

The stock market has seen a remarkable rise of 14,058.59 points since the start of the year, which reflects a year-to-date return of 27.43%.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 65,309.65 points

% Day Change: -0.04%

% YTD: +27.43%%

Market Cap: N35,540 trillion

Volume Traded: 317.81 million

Value: N4.47 billion

Deals: 6,376

How Stocks Performed

GUINNESS was the top gainer for today with a 10% increase in its share price, closing at N60.50 per share, while NSLTECH was the worst performer, with a 10% decrease in its share price to close at N0.27 per share.

ACCESSCORP recorded the most traded stock by volume and value exchanging 49.36 million units in shares in transactions worth up to N861.16 million.

Fewer investors participation was observed in the market today as trading activity decreased by 574 deals, from the previous day recorded value of 6,950 to 6,376 deals on Tuesday

Top Gainers and Losers



GUINNESS, GLAXOSMITH, and CHELLARAM were the top gainers for today, having recorded an impressive share appreciation of 10.00%, 9.74%, and 9.73% in their share price to end the session at N60.50, N10.70, and N3.72 per share, respectively.

Conversely, NSLTECH, NNFM and JOHNHOLT faced the steepest declines of the day with, posting losses of 10.00%, 9.89%, and 9.52% respectively.

Top Traded Stocks

Trading activity in the market continued in a negative from yesterday’s closing day, buoyed by a notable 14.94% decline in the total value of shares traded from N3.89 billion to N4.47 billion.

volume of shares traded also fell by 4.94% to 317.81 million, from the 334.33 million shares traded on the exchange on Monday.

The top three stocks by volume were ACCESSCORP, STERLINGNG and UNIVINSURE. STERLINGNG had the highest volume of 49.35 million shares, followed by STERLINGNG with 43.82 million shares, and UNIVINSURE with 28.86 million shares.

More Investor’s interest was recorded in STERLINGNG, as STERLINGNG became the most active stock in the market, with a total turnover of N197.26 million. FCMB came in second, with a trade value of N173.84 million and FIDELITYBK in third with a trade value of 150.84 billion.

SWOOTs Watch

The SWOOTs group recorded a profitable trading day, as their earnings increased considerably. ZENITH BANK, GTCO and UBA recorded 0.8%, 0.5% and 0.2% growth in their market values respectively.

The stock prices of AIRTEL AFRICA, DANGOTE CEMENT, MTN NIGERIA, BUA FOODS and BUA CEMENT remained unchanged in the latest trading session. These firms maintained their market rankings despite the fluctuations of other stocks.

FUGAZ Update

The earnings of the top five banks in the sector were positive, with ZENITHBANK leading the pack with a 0.8% increase, followed by GTCO and FBNH with 0.5% and 0.4% rises respectively, while ACCESSHOLDINGS and UBA both boosted their earnings by 0.2% each.