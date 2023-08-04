A report from Africa Oil and Gas Report Magazine alleges that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited did not spud the Nasarawa-based Ebenyi-1 well as claimed way back in March 2023.

According to the report, NNPCL actually spuds the well two weeks ago on July 22, 2023.

This is contrary to claims by the company that it had successfully spud the well in March 2023. The report stated further that the reason why NNPCL spud the well after four months is because of water-related logistical challenges.

The report said the event that happened in March 2023 was ceremonial as no spud happened but the company gave the impression that it did.

Backstory

On March 28, Nairametrics reported that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has successfully spud the Ebenyi-1 well in Nasarawa State. At the time, it was also reported that it was earlier scheduled for March 21, but it was later shifted to March 28 because of the change in date for the gubernatorial elections which took place on March 18.

During the event in March, former President Muhammadu Buhari who attended virtually said the spudding event was in line with the ongoing campaign for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the frontier basins including the Benue trough basin, Anambra basin, the Calabar embankment, Sokoto basin, Bida basin, as well as the deepwater Niger Delta.

He said:

“This is an occasion to commence drilling and exploration activities which is consistent with the commercial discoveries of the Kolmani discovery.

“I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the combined petroleum discovery’s commercial production to add to the nation’s hydrocarbon assets. I am encouraged by the enormous work done by the NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the middle of the Benue trough leading to the events of today.

“I congratulate NNPC Limited, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and other partners for their immense contributions and for making this event possible. Furthermore, I am happy that the consequent positive outcomes of these drilling campaigns will lead to greater prosperity for our people and especially enhance overall energy security for our country.”

What you should know

The Ebenyi-1 well is located in the Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State. In a previous interview with Arise TV, the Nasarawa State governor, Abdullahi Audu Sule said the state may have hydrocarbon discoveries in three different local government areas (LGAs) – Keana, Obi, and Assakio.