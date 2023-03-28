Key highlights

NNPC Limited has successfully spudded the Ebenyi-1 well in the Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State

President Buhari delivered an address during the spud-in ceremony where he said the exploration and production activities will bring prosperity to the country and enhance energy security

He also cautioned NNPC Limited to ensure due care is taken to safeguard the environment to mitigate the negative effects of oil drilling.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has successfully spudded the Ebenyi-1 well in Nasarawa State.

NNPC Limited successfully spudded the well located at the Obi local government area of the state on Tuesday, March 28.

An era of prosperity

During the event, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and the Group Chief Executive Officer of the NNPC, Mele Kyari, to spud the well on his behalf. Part of the President’s speech, which he delivered virtually, said:

“This spudding event is in line with the ongoing campaign for the exploration of crude oil and gas in the frontier basins including the Benue trough basin, Anambra basin, the Calabar embankment, Sokoto basin, Bida basin, as well as the deepwater Niger Delta. This is an occasion to commence drilling and exploration activities which is consistent with the commercial discoveries of the Kolmani discovery.

“I am pleased to note that activities are currently ongoing to develop the combined petroleum discovery’s commercial production to add to the nation’s hydrocarbon assets. I am encouraged by the enormous work done by the NNPC Limited to exploit the prospects in the middle of the Benue trough leading to the events of today.

“I congratulate NNPC Limited, The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and other partners for their immense contributions and for making this event possible. Furthermore, I am happy that the consequent positive outcomes of these drilling campaigns will lead to greater prosperity for our people and especially enhance overall energy security for our country.

“No doubt the surrounding communities will particularly benefit from the exploration and eventual production activities. I am also admonishing NNPC Limited and its partners to take due care of the environment and the consequences of these exploration activities to mitigate the negative effects.”

The backstory

NNPC Limited had earlier scheduled the spud-in event for March 21 but it was later shifted to March 28 because of the change in date for the gubernatorial elections which took place on March 18. State governor Abdullahi Sule had earlier told Arise TV that the state was prepared for hydrocarbon exploration alongside its active solid minerals production.

What you should know

Alongside discovering oil in Nasarawa, Bauchi, and Gombe states, NNPC Limited also intends to prospect for oil in Niger, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.