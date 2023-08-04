The federal ministry of finance has ordered its Directors on SGL 17 who have spent eight (8) years in the position to submit notices of retirement.

This was disclosed in an internal circular signed by the ministry’s Director of Administration, Mariya A. D Rufai seen by Nairametrics.

According to the memo, “all affected Directors are advised to commence the process of documentation with the administration department for compulsory retirement”

The reason for the directive according to the memo was the provisions of 020209 of the 2021 edition of the revised public service rules which takes effect from July 27th, 2023.

Directors should handover to subordinates

The circular further directed affected persons to handover official documents and other possessions

It states,

“Furthermore, the Directors in question should formally handover to the most senior officers in their respective departments and surrender all official documents including Identification cards as well as official vehicles (if any) before exiting”

What you should know

Prior to this, the special adviser to President Bola Tinubu on monetary policy Wale Edun unveiled the revised civil service rules at a public lecture to mark the civil service week.

On July 27, the Head of Civil Service of the Federation Folasade Yemi-Esan in a memo addressed to Permanent Secretaries, Accountant-General of the Federation, Auditor-General of the Federation and Heads of Extra Ministerial Departments, ordered strict compliance with the new revised civil service rules.

The memo reads,