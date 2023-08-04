The foremost Fiber to the Home Provider, FiberOne Broadband, is thrilled to announce an exciting summer promotion set to elevate the online experience for its customers.

As the mercury rises, so does FiberOne’s commitment to delivering lightning-fast internet speeds at unbeatable prices.

During this summer holiday, FiberOne is doubling its broadband speed while ensuring seamless browsing, streaming, and gaming for households across the region and an overall improved experience.

With this unbeatable offer, customers can stay connected with friends, family, and the world at blazing speed while enjoying the sunny days of summer.

“We understand the importance of staying connected, especially during Summer holidays when families come together for memorable moments. By doubling our broadband speed and lowering cost, we aim to enrich our customers’ online experiences and make their summer even more enjoyable,” said Adeyinka Isioye, Chief Experience Officer of FiberOne.

“Investing in a strong network provider is more than just a financial decision; it’s an investment in saving you time, preventing productivity losses, and providing a stress-free life,” Patricia Duru, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), said.

Alvena Ode, the Brand Manager, enthusiastically highlighted that the Summer Promo proudly encompasses a range of amazing benefits, promising their customers to double the broadband speed at a fraction of the price, faster downloads, buffer-free streaming, lag-free gaming, and an ideal internet connection for remote work, online classes, and virtual meetups. In addition to these fantastic features, she firmly believes that offering unlimited data usage for unrestricted online activities will further strengthen the brand’s promise to deliver exceptional internet experiences to their valued customers.

FiberOne Broadband is a leading internet service provider known for its cutting-edge technology and commitment to providing lightning-fast, reliable internet to homes and businesses. With a focus on customer satisfaction, FiberOne continually strives to deliver the best online experience to its users, empowering them to stay connected, entertained, and productive.

Join the winning team this Summer: Win With FiberOne.

For more information about FiberOne’s summer promotion, please contact: Phone Number: 07080637600 Or 070FIBERONE.”