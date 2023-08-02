Following news that the NLC insists it will go ahead with the fuel subsidy protests, Nigeria’s Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) also announced it has directed all its affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members for a nationwide protest by midnight of Aug. 1, 2023.

This was disclosed in a statement by the TUC’s President, Mr Festus Osifo, and General Secretary, Mr Nuhu Toro, on Tuesday night.

The TUC said the purpose of the protest was against, what it described as, the unfavourable policies of the Federal Government.

Protest

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), directed all its affiliates and state councils to mobilise their members for a nationwide protest adding it supports the subsidy removal but insists there must be measures in place.

“The congress is not averse to the removal of subsidy; we support the fact that it has to be removed but there must be measures in place to ameliorate its effect on Nigerians.

“Such measures include fixing of the refineries and possibly building more; functional transportation system; living wage, good medical facilities and employment.

Bad Policy

They added that the Policy was not properly thought through and is bringing pain for Nigerians, they said:

“The policy was not thought through which is why its impact is excruciating on Nigerians.

“Therefore, all affiliates and state councils of Congress are hereby directed to mobilise their members for action by midnight of today, Aug. 1, 2023,“ the union said.

NLC debunks suspension of its planned nationwide protest

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) urged Nigerians `to ignore reports about a possible suspension of its planned nationwide protest scheduled to commence on Wednesday, insisting that it is still going ahead with the action.

The labour union said it is not backing down on the mass action over the hike in the pump price of petrol, exchange rate unification and others, describing rumour suggesting otherwise as the handiwork of “fifth columnists”.

This was made known in a statement signed by the National President of NLC, Joe Ajaero, on Tuesday evening, where he noted that though the union held a meeting with the Federal Government, the protest will still go on as scheduled across major cities in the country.

The rumour and controversy over a possible suspension of the nationwide protest may not be unconnected to a report which stated that the Secretary-General of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, had in an earlier briefing with journalists suggested that the Congress might reconsider its stance on the proposed strike action.