The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly work towards accelerating the digitization reform process in the country.

This was disclosed in a statement released by NCC’s Director of Public Affairs, Reuben Muoka.

According to the statement, Executive Vice-Chairman of the NCC, Prof. Umar Danbatta said the collaboration between the two organizations is consistent with NCC’s Strategic Vision Plan (SVP) to partner with relevant stakeholders.

Danbatta said that the MoU would enhance efficiency and productivity as it adequately captured the roles of enabling policies and implementing institutions, which were key digital transformation features.

He also said the commission would continue to drive broadband penetration, which provides the backbone upon which such a process will thrive.

According to him, the Nigerian National Broadband Plan document made adequate provisions for the deployment of broadband infrastructure across the country to achieve this goal.

Paperless government

While noting that broadband infrastructure would drive services that will result in the transformation of governance as well as the key services sector in the economy, Danbatta said:

“After the process, governance will be paperless, and chief executive officers will be able to deal with mail without necessarily signing most things offline because virtually everything will be done online. Indeed, the transition will be worth it, as the process is associated with efficiency, which naturally results from operating a paperless system of governance or administration at the level of entities such as the BPSR and NCC.

“We attach much importance to the way and manner we collaborate with sister agencies of government to give translation. To ensure the actualization of that important item of our Strategic Vision Plan is strategic collaboration and partnership, it explains why we are signing this MoU.”

In his response, the Director-General of BPSR, Dasuki Arabi said that the bureau decided to work with the commission in driving the reforms for the adoption of emerging technologies. This, he said, was a result of NCC’s emergence as the first organization to win its Platinum Award, exceeding expectations in the way it conducts its businesses.

“Historically speaking, this partnership had begun in 2016 when the Commission became the first agency of government to undergo the BPSR online Self-Assessment Tool (SAT). A t the end of the assessment, NCC emerged as the first agency to be rated Platinum Organization by the Tool, having exceptionally exceeded expectations in all good practices built around nine domain areas.

“The MoU will also help foster a high degree of cooperation between Federal and State governments in improving service delivery. It will also address Transparency International Corruption Perception Index to significantly improve a safe and secure environment that encourages economic growth and investment , ” he said.

Arabi said the MoU would provide a window of opportunity to consolidate efforts to deliver robust and resilient public service that would lead to a well-functioning federal system wherein zero-tolerance for corruption was made practicable.

He added that efforts to improve equitable and unhindered access to government information and services were producing a direct impact on the socio-economic development of the country.