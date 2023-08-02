Mackenzie Scott, the former wife of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, has experienced a remarkable financial surge, gaining an impressive $11.3 billion within just 7 months into 2023.

According to data tracked by Nairametrics on Bloomberg, the billionaire’s year-to-date earnings now stand at $11.3 billion at the time of writing.

The 53-year-old’s earnings YTD have surged by 59%, as reported by Bloomberg estimations.

The bulk of her wealth stems from her majority share of Amazon, the world’s largest online retailer.

Amazon, headquartered in Seattle, boasts a wide array of offerings, ranging from electronics to household goods, while also controlling the popular Whole Foods grocery chain and providing cloud computing and streaming services. In 2021, the company’s revenue reached an impressive $469.8 billion.

A previous Nairametrics report highlighted the significant gain in the value of Mackenzie Scott’s net worth, largely driven by the impressive share price performance of Amazon.

Her net worth rose by $10.5 billion, catapulting it to a staggering $34.9 billion.

Although she has seen a decline of about $5.29 billion in her net worth, Mackenzie Scott remains one of the world’s richest women, retaining her prominent position on the list of wealth rankings.

Mackenzie Scott’s Background

Beyond her financial successes, Mackenzie Scott’s background is equally noteworthy. She is renowned for her philanthropic pursuits, having established herself as a dedicated philanthropist, author, and the former spouse of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos.

As part of their 2019 divorce settlement, she received a 4% stake in the online retail giant.

Mackenzie’s unwavering commitment to giving back is evident in her recent donation of $3 million to the non-profit Collaborative for Children.

The organization expressed its gratitude for this transformative and unexpected contribution, which will aid in its mission of supporting early childhood education in the Greater Houston area.

The funds will facilitate the expansion of 25 childcare Centers of Excellence annually and the implementation of technological innovations to reach more centres, children, and families.

More insight

Notably, in May 2019, shortly after announcing the terms of her divorce on Twitter, Mackenzie Scott signed the Giving Pledge, vowing to donate at least half of her wealth over her lifetime.

She has since lived up to her pledge, as evidenced by the $14.4 billion she has given since 2020 to nearly 1,600 nonprofits, as detailed on the website Yield Giving.

Mackenzie Scott’s giving style is described as “no strings attached,” wherein the nonprofits receiving her donations have full control over how to best utilize the funds for their respective causes.

Apart from her philanthropic endeavours, Mackenzie Scott is an accomplished author, having published two novels.

Her journey as a student of esteemed author Toni Morrison at Princeton University and her work as a research assistant for Morrison further demonstrates her diverse talents and accomplishments.