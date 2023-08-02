President Bola Tinubu has called on the United Kingdom to strengthen its partnership with Nigeria and the African continent through increased investments across various sectors.

He made the call on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, when he received the United Kingdom’s Secretary of Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs, Rt Hon. James Cleverly MP, in his office.

In a press release signed by Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Ajuri Ngelale, the President highlighted the need for stronger economic ties, security, and bilateral partnership with the UK.

Stronger Economic Ties

The President highlighted the historical ties between Africa and the UK and urged the UK government to collaborate with Nigeria and other African nations in creating a competitive, technologically advanced economy that addresses the needs of all citizens.

“I am happy to know that the United Kingdom is ready to work with us in Nigeria and Africa. The United Kingdom must do more for the continent. We have not developed a competitive economy,” the President said.

Energy Transition

One of the pressing issues discussed was the energy transition and its potential for economic growth in Africa and Nigeria.

President Tinubu urged the UK to invest in and facilitate the pipeline of Nigerian gas to Europe, as gas offers a cleaner alternative energy source.

He called on the UK to provide financial assistance and support for the necessary infrastructure development.

“The Western economic program should be able to help Nigeria pipe our gas to Europe since gas is acceptable as alternative clean energy. You must help us with the finance and facilitate the investment we require.”

Enhanced Security

President Tinubu also highlighted the importance of democracy, peace, and stability in West Africa. He expressed concern about the challenges posed by unstable governments in the sub-region and urged the UK government to support Nigeria in securing the region and combatting terrorism.

The President cited Niger, the Sahel region, and the Horn of Africa as areas where terrorists find refuge and called for dynamic security and economic cooperation to prevent Africa from becoming a haven for terrorists.

“We need a dynamic partnership on security and economic development because we don’t want terrorists to make Africa and our sub-region their nest,” President Tinubu told the Foreign Secretary.

Bilateral Partnership

In his remarks, Rt Hon. Cleverly emphasized that he was in Nigeria to promote bilateral and economic partnerships.

The UK Foreign Secretary assured President Tinubu of the UK’s long-term commitment to Nigeria and Africa, stating that his government aims to encourage more UK investments in Nigeria.

He told President Tinubu about his meeting in Lagos with entrepreneurs, technologists, and young people in the creative sector, saying that the UK remains a strategic long-term partner of Nigeria and Africa.