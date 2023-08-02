The management of Africa’s Global Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has unveiled its commitment to enhance customer experience, whilst expressing optimism for greater achievements for its customers and shareholders.

UBA’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, who made this pledge in Lagos on Tuesday, while marking his first-year anniversary in office, promised investors and customers that the best is yet to come.

The ‘UBA 4.0 Team’, led by Alawuba, took over the reins of leadership in August 2022, and have since achieved record-breaking profit margins and witnessed transformative growth across the international and African markets.

The GMD who expressed gratitude to his team and other internal stakeholders for the many successes achieved in the last 12 months, said that through their collective efforts, the bank has celebrated major business wins across various markets, solidifying its position as a leading financial institution in the region.

He said, “I want to express my gratitude to every one of you, our dedicated and talented team leaders and members. for your commitment to our customer-centric vision and the spirit of execution displayed in our successes so far.

“Through our collective efforts, we have recorded major business wins across our various markets, improved on our financial performance, enhanced customer service delivery and are on the way to achieving a more connected Brand, and these achievements have not only strengthened the bank’s standing but have also provided a solid foundation for even greater accomplishments in the future,” Alawuba pointed out.

He explained that the bank will not rest on its oars in its drive to deliver on its promise of being the leading financial services provider in Africa and beyond, adding “We will continue to focus on our three levers of transformation, these being People, Process and Technology.”

Alawuba highlighted the importance of engaging stakeholders to drive progress across all aspects of the bank’s operations, as he reiterated his commitment to continuous engagement across all geographies to ensure UBA remains at the forefront of the financial industry.

“I have travelled to 21 countries across our 24 presence countries in the last 12 months, I make the commitment to continuously engage all stakeholders across all geographies, to ensure we make the expected progress in every aspect of our operations,” he stated.

While reaffirming the bank’s mission to empower its customers, partners, and communities as a whole, the GMD stated that the UBA 4.0 remains dedicated to the well-being of our communities thus reinforcing its commitment to environmental sustainability.

United Bank for Africa is one of the largest employers in the financial sector on the African continent, with 25,000 employees’ group wide and serving over 35 million customers globally.

Operating in 20 African countries and in the United Kingdom, the United States of America, France and the United Arab Emirates, UBA provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services, leading financial inclusion and implementing cutting edge technology.