President Bola Ahmed Tinubu today forwarded a list of 19 additional ministerial nominees to the Senate for screening and confirmation as reported by Nairametrics.

The new list was revealed during a plenary session on Wednesday evening, following the screening of the first list of 28 ministerial nominees sent by the President a few days ago.

Among those on the list is Dr Maryam Shettima also known as Maryam Shetty, who is a fervent advocate for good governance.

Dr. Shettima founded the ‘We Believe Movement,’ an independent, non-governmental initiative aimed at promoting a national rebirth based on viable ethos and active citizenship.

The movement’s core ideology emphasizes Nigerians identifying as Nigerians first, beyond ethnic, religious, and political affiliations. Her belief is to unite people, free from tribal distrust, religious bigotry, and parochial leanings.

She believes that the movement comprises passionate and independent-minded Nigerian professionals with a desire to bring positive change.

Academic background

Maryam earned her Masters’s Degree in Sports Physiotherapy from East London University, Stratford, UK. Her career in physiotherapy, combined with her social entrepreneurship and educational philanthropy, has earned her recognition as one of Africa’s influential young leaders.

Political career

In the area of politics, Maryam Shettima is actively engaged in various roles within the Presidential Campaign Team Field Operations. She also served as a member of the Youth and Women Presidential Campaign Team, specifically focusing on Strategic Communication.

Additionally, she contributed to the successful organization of a peaceful election Congress in Delta State as one of seven committee members.

During the 2023 presidential election, Maryam’s extensive network and involvement in contact and mobilization efforts, as well as her significant contributions to the policymaking and strategy committees, played crucial roles in its outcome.

She continues to be a vocal advocate for peacebuilding, promoting quality leadership, and advocating for the inclusion of women and minorities in society through her influential and popular movement.

In recognition of her exceptional leadership and contributions to community development, Maryam Shettima received an Honorary Degree from the ESGT University of Technology, Benin Republic.