MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire ex-wife of the world’s third richest man, Jeff Bezos, has become $10.5 billion richer after her net worth received a boost according to estimations by the Forbes billionaire index, as reported by Nairametrics.

In an earlier report on the richest women in the world, Nairametrics tracked data that indicated MacKenzie’s estimated net worth was $24.4 billion as of April 7, 2023.

However, as of the latest figures, the 53-year-old billionaire’s net worth has surged to an impressive $34.9 billion, a 43.03% increase reflecting her significant financial gains in a relatively short span.

MacKenzie Scott’s substantial wealth primarily stems from her 4% stake in Amazon, which she acquired as part of her divorce settlement from Jeff Bezos in 2019.

The recent appreciation in Amazon’s share price has played a vital role in augmenting her net worth.

It is worth noting that despite the recent increase, Mackenzie’s net worth has seen some fluctuations this year. Nevertheless, she ranks sixth on the Forbes richest women list with a whopping $34.9 billion to her name.

Beyond her wealth accumulation, MacKenzie Scott has earned recognition as one of the world’s most generous philanthropists, exemplified by her commitment to the Giving Pledge in 2019.

Reports indicate that despite her tremendous financial gains, she has given towards various charitable causes.

Recent market trends reveal that her 4% stake in Amazon has appreciated in value over the past month by 2.10%, soaring to $130.00 from $128.00. At the time when MacKenzie’s net worth stood at $24.4 billion Amazon’s share price was an estimated $102.06.

MacKenzie’s focus on philanthropy remains steadfast, as she continues to utilize her wealth to make positive impacts on communities and causes that are dear to her heart.

Earlier this year, MacKenzie Scott made headlines by announcing the launch of a $250 million “open call” for community-focused nonprofits.

Through her organization, Yield Giving, Scott plans to make unrestricted $1 million donations to 250 carefully selected nonprofits.

This novel approach aims to provide support to organizations that are driving positive change in their respective communities.

Eligible nonprofits must have annual operating budgets larger than $1 million but less than $5 million for at least two of the past five years to qualify for consideration.

MacKenzie Scott’s dedication to philanthropy continues to inspire, as she channels her wealth and influence towards making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need. As her net worth soars, so does her commitment to giving back and creating lasting social impact.

Mackenzie Scott’s background

MacKenzie Scott is a renowned philanthropist, accomplished author, and the ex-wife of Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, who shares a remarkable journey.

Their marriage spanned 25 years, with four children. Following their divorce in 2019, she acquired a 4% stake in the online retail giant as part of the settlement.

In a demonstration of her compassionate nature and dedication to giving back, MacKenzie Scott announced the terms of her divorce on Twitter in May 2019, swiftly followed by her commitment to the Giving Pledge.

This solemn vow entails donating at least half of her wealth over her lifetime to worthy causes and initiatives.

MacKenzie established the website “Yield Giving,” where she transparently shares the details of her philanthropic endeavours.

Since 2020, she has generously given an awe-inspiring $14.4 billion to support nearly 1,600 nonprofits.

Her philanthropic approach is characterized by a “no strings attached” style of giving, allowing the recipient organization full autonomy in utilizing the funds for maximum effect.

Beyond her philanthropic pursuits, MacKenzie Scott is a talented author, having published two novels. Her academic journey led her to Princeton, where she had the privilege of being a student of the esteemed author Toni Morrison.