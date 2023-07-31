Amid the persistent rate of building collapse currently being witnessed across the country, Africa’s biggest cement manufacturer is currently planning to establish a block-making academy for artisans according to a NAN report.

The move is geared towards supporting block makers/artisans with the requisite skills needed to produce bricks that meet up with set standards.

The National Sales Director of Dangote Cement Mrs Funmi Sanni disclosed this during the ongoing Africa International Housing Show (AIHS) in Abuja.

She said the rationale behind the company’s decision was the ageing of current block makers and the negligence shown to the trade by young people.

She further spoke on the need to check against quackery and impart artisans with the needed skills. Mrs Sanni also noted the firm will support artisans with the tools needed to thrive in the profession.

Also speaking during the conference was the company’s head of technical sales Mr. Aniki Ayodeji who noted that the company already trains artisans in the right mix.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Festus Adebayo said the company can contribute to reducing the housing deficit in the country.

In his words, “If the Federal Government can partner with the Dangote Group in the area of road construction, why would it not partner with it to mitigate the housing deficit in the country?”

What you should know.

In 2022, Nigeria witnessed around 61 incidents of building collapse across the country. Lagos state was the epicentre accounting for 48% of all building collapses in the country.

In the past decade, Nigeria recorded around 271 cases of building collapse with 115 cases happening in Lagos alone.

Other cities in Nigeria where building collapses were common are Onitsha, Port-Harcourt, Kaduna, Kano, Ibadan, Abuja, etc.

Experts have enumerated factors responsible for the phenomenon including a lack of regulation and monitoring in the construction industry, faulty foundations, and building designs.

They also noted that the building environment, method of construction, and even use of the building can also lead to building collapse.

Earlier this year, the Lagos state government through the ministry of physical planning and urban development earmarked over 300 buildings in the state for demolition stating they were displaying signs of distress.