TotalEnergies Marketing reported an 11% increase in earnings per share for the second quarter ended June 2023.

This was contained in its earnings release published on the Nigeria exchange.

Key highlights

Revenue grew 25% to N139.3 billion compared to N111.4 billion

The revenue growth beat the company estimates of N84.8 billion by over 31.3%

Revenue for the first quarter of the year was N135 billion.

Cost of sale and operating expenses topped a combined N132 billion higher than the N105 billion reported same period last year.

Operating profit during the period was N8.1 billion beating the company estimates of N5.5 billion and topping the prior year’s operating profit of N6.9 billion.

Pre-tax profits also grew 14.7% to N7 billion from the N6.1 billion reported a year earlier

Insights: The company beat the second quarter forecast it set for itself by a mile as strong revenue growth outpaced the impact of rising costs.