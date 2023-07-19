Microsoft co-founder, Bill Gates and former CEO Steve Balmer, both key figures in Microsoft’s history, have recently reaped a substantial windfall as Microsoft’s market cap adds an impressive $154 billion.

At the close of the market on Tuesday, the two billionaires collectively gained a staggering $6.1 billion from the rise in Microsoft shares.

Steve Balmer’s net worth has experienced a remarkable increase, rising from around $85 billion at the beginning of the year to an impressive $109 billion.

During the same period, Bill Gates picked up $1.3 billion, increasing his net worth to a notable $121.7 billion, according to Forbes on Tuesday.

More insights

The addition in Microsoft’s market cap was triggered by a significant 6% jump in the company’s shares, propelling them to an all-time high of $366.78 apiece on Tuesday.

This surge followed the announcement of a $30 AI subscription for its Office 365 platform, leading Microsoft’s market cap to balloon by a staggering $154 billion during intraday trades.

Microsoft’s performance this year has been nothing short of exceptional, with its market valuation adding an astounding $885 billion (year to date), and its stock price rallying by an impressive 50%, as reported by Market Insider.

Investors have expressed strong confidence in the tech giant, particularly in light of the rise of artificial intelligence, exemplified by OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which prompted Microsoft to invest a hefty $10 billion in January.

Bill Gates currently holds about 1.3% of the company’s shares, while Steve Balmer owns an estimated 4% stake in Microsoft, equivalent to approximately 333 million shares, according to data from the Forbes billionaire index and Bloomberg.

What you should know

The company recently made an update to its AI tool, Bimg Chat. Microsoft, a leading player in software, services, devices, and solutions, operates through three key business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing.

The Productivity and Business Processes segment encompasses a wide range of productivity, communication, and information services across various devices and platforms.

With a continuous focus on innovation and strategic investments, Microsoft’s outlook remains positive, and investors continue to show strong confidence in the tech giant’s growth potential.

As the company thrives in the dynamic tech landscape, Gates and Balmer’s wealth continues to reflect their pivotal contributions to Microsoft’s success story.