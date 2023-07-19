The Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sony Echono has stated that a significant number of students sponsored abroad by the fund have chosen not to return to the country after completing their programs.

Echono revealed this information while testifying before the House of Representatives Ad-hoc committee, which is investigating the alleged mismanagement of N2.3tn tertiary education tax by TETFund.

Addressing the issue of recipients remaining abroad

He expressed concern about the high number of students who absconded, stating that the figure stood at over 137 based on a preliminary assessment of 40 institutions.

We may have to take that hard stand because the numbers are alarming. We just checked about 40 institutions and over 137 absconders and the review is ongoing,” he stated.

Echono emphasized the need to address this issue by strengthening existing regulations and ensuring that beneficiaries of the scholarship program fulfil their obligation to return.

He clarified that while seeking better opportunities abroad is not discouraged, it should not be done using the scholarship or sponsorship provided by TETFund.

He said:

“It is a huge number that we cannot afford and so we will be seeking your support to strengthen some of the existing regulations to ensure that those who benefit from this program must come back.

“We are not against people looking for greener pastures but do so on your own, not through our scholarship or our sponsorship.

“Some of the scholars that have been sponsored, unpatriotically when they go, they enjoy our scholarship, acquire a higher degree, then refuse to come back, it has become a major crisis.

Nairametrics reports that the situation has become a major crisis, as some scholars enjoy the benefits of the scholarship, obtain higher degrees, and then refuse to come back to Nigeria.

Echono also mentioned the hardships faced by the guarantors, who are held responsible for the expenses incurred on behalf of the absconding scholars.

Developing stringent methods for beneficiaries

TETFund is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to develop stringent and effective measures to deal with those who fail to return, to ensure that Nigerians can benefit from their expertise.

In a recent development, as a result of the exchange rate crisis, TETFund is considering the suspension of foreign scholarships.