For some of us, taking a glance at the dailies has become a daily ritual. Regardless of the time of day, you’ll find me eagerly calling the vendor to confirm when my copy will be delivered.

As a media manager, staying up to date with the latest industry trends and news across various channels is not just a habit, but a passion.

Beyond that, the real passion is to be able to provide insightful analysis and guidance on the most effective media platforms for strategic communications advisory, and ultimately, never to be caught unaware especially when it comes to matters that matter.

While it’s no secret that traditional platforms have experienced a significant decline in circulation and readership, mainstream platforms still maintain their strength and credibility as the primary source of news in Nigeria.

According to a report published by World Press Trends, digital reader revenue and digital readership continued to increase significantly – the figures went up by 27% and 36%.

This figure continues to increase and is likely to be a key driving force for sustainable revenue growth in the media industry.

The way people consume news is evolving, and consumer behaviour has changed. Seeing many media publications adapting to these changes to stay in business and be relevant is interesting.

As my MD will usually say “Innovate or die”, I believe the goal is to stay in business.

As such, many newspaper outlets have now embraced a subscription-based digital model to expand their reach and cater to a wider audience.

In addition to adopting e-copy versions of their print publications, mainstream platforms have also established a robust social media presence and tailored their news content to engage online audiences through podcasts, YouTube, and other social platforms.

To my industry colleagues, it’s crucial to consider some of these significant mainstream platforms that have effectively transitioned to the digital landscape when creating a media amplification plan.

Staying up to date on emerging trends, technologies, and communication tools can help adapt strategies to meet the ever-changing comms needs.

Terry Kunle, media manager, AT3 Resources writes from Lagos.