The Western Union Foundation Fellowship is offering a fully-funded fellowship designed to support entrepreneurs and community leaders from marginalized, refugee, and forcibly displaced communities worldwide.

In a document seen by Nairametrics, the program is set up to be a venture and leadership accelerator to equip participants with skills and experience to increase access to economic opportunities and establish networks to transform communities. The program is virtual and global in nature.

According to the foundation, the program is for individuals seeking entrepreneurial training, access to funding opportunities, mentorship, accelerated leadership skills and venture impact.

Eligibility criteria

The eligibility criteria include being an entrepreneur or community leader from a highly marginalized community or working with such communities. Applicants should be leading early-stage social impact ventures or community initiatives with a proven track record of impact, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

Early-stage ventures are defined as those with a working prototype or minimum viable product (MVP) and demonstrated impact, revenue, and active customers or beneficiaries.

Priority will be given to applicants from or working in specific countries, including Argentina, Bangladesh, Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, India, Japan, Lithuania, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines, Uganda, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Benefits of attending the program

Guidance and support: Selected participants will receive support from the Watson Institute team, including guidance on growing and scaling their work and impact.

Opportunity to facilitate workshops: They will also facilitate an impact workshop and training (called a Basecamp) in their community for stakeholders.

Cash and equipment support: Fellows will receive a stipend, playbook, and team support to assist them in these endeavours.

How to apply

Application Submission: Complete the online application by answering four short essay questions, which should take approximately 45 minutes to complete. The deadline for submitting your application is August 18th, 2023.

The final deadline for applications is August 18th, 2023. For more information and to apply, check here