The UAE Golden Visa program has been updated for 2025, providing new opportunities for investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and outstanding students to gain long-term residency in the country.

The updated policy aims to attract global talent and investment, allowing applicants to live, work, and study in the UAE without needing a sponsor.

The new changes make it easier for expatriates and their families to gain stable residency in the UAE.

The UAE Golden Visa is fashioned to attract talent and investment to the country. It offers long-term residency for individuals and families, allowing them to live, work, and study in the UAE without the need for a sponsor.

The visa is valid for five to ten years, offering residents stability and opportunities to build a future in the country. It is open to a wide range of applicants, including investors, entrepreneurs, specialized professionals, and high-achieving students.

Key changes to the UAE golden visa in 2025

Several updates to the UAE Golden Visa program have been made to broaden its appeal and accessibility, DAAD Scholarship informs. These include:

Off-plan property investments: As of 2024, individuals who invest in off-plan properties (properties under construction) can qualify for the Golden Visa. Applicants must either make a down payment of at least 50% or provide a bank guarantee for the remaining amount. Eligibility for entrepreneurs: Entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas or those supported by approved incubators (such as Dubai’s AREA 2071 or Abu Dhabi’s HUB71) can now qualify for the Golden Visa. The minimum project value requirement has been reduced to AED 500,000. Streamlined process for specialized talents: Specialized professionals, including PhD holders, doctors, engineers, and creatives in art and culture, now have a simplified pathway to apply with fewer documentation requirements if they have a valid work contract in the UAE. Updated criteria for students: High school and university students with a GPA of 3.8 or higher are now eligible for the Golden Visa and can sponsor their families, including parents and siblings. New rules for real estate investors: Real estate investments must now be fully paid for and cannot be financed by loans in order to qualify for the visa.

Eligibility for the UAE golden visa

To qualify for the UAE Golden Visa, applicants must meet specific criteria based on their category:

Must invest at least AED 2 million in a UAE-approved investment fund, own a company paying AED 250,000 or more in taxes annually, or make real estate investments worth at least AED 2 million. Entrepreneurs : Must have a project worth at least AED 500,000 and endorsements from approved business incubators or government entities.

: Must have a project worth at least AED 500,000 and endorsements from approved business incubators or government entities. Specialized talents : Must be PhD holders or professionals in fields like AI, biotechnology, and big data, or creatives and innovators in arts and culture with government endorsements.

: Must be PhD holders or professionals in fields like AI, biotechnology, and big data, or creatives and innovators in arts and culture with government endorsements. Outstanding students: Must have a GPA of 3.8 or higher, or be high school graduates with a recommendation from the Ministry of Education.

Required documents for golden visa application

Applicants must provide various documents based on their eligibility category. These documents include:

A valid passport copy

Proof of investment, property ownership, or business involvement

Endorsement letters from relevant authorities or incubators

Certified academic records for students

Valid health insurance for at least one year

Proof of accommodation in the UAE (ownership or rental agreement)

Simplified application process for the UAE golden visa

The application process for the UAE Golden Visa has been simplified to ensure quick and easy processing, reports inform. The steps are as follows:

Submit nomination: Applicants must visit the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Ports Security (ICP) website or app and provide their personal details to submit a nomination. Upload required documents: Applicants need to upload documents like their passport copy, proof of investment or academic credentials, and health insurance. Pay fees: The application fees can be paid securely online through the platform. Receive nomination approval: Once approved, applicants will receive an invitation to complete the visa application process. Complete residency procedures: After receiving the visa, applicants must complete biometric registration and a medical examination as required by UAE residency rules.

With these updates, the UAE Golden Visa program continues to offer a stable and long-term residency option for investors, entrepreneurs, skilled professionals, and exceptional students seeking new opportunities in the country.