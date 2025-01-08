The Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has been allocated N353.77 billion from the proposed N49.74 trillion budget for the 2025 fiscal year, which is still awaiting legislative approval.

This allocation is intended to bolster the Ministry’s efforts in strengthening Nigeria’s diplomatic influence and enhancing the operational capacity of its foreign missions.

The funding aims to improve Nigeria’s international relations and ensure the smooth functioning of its embassies, consulates, and high commissions.

Below are the top 10 Nigerian foreign missions with the highest allocations in the 2025 budget

Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada

Ranking tenth, the Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa has been allocated N4.33 billion. This sum is broken down into N2.65 billion for personnel costs, N1.13 billion for overhead expenses, and N544.91 million for capital expenditure. The allocation highlights Canada’s significance as a vital ally and trade partner.

Embassy of Nigeria in Madrid, Spain

In ninth place is the Embassy of Nigeria in Madrid, with a budget of N4.49 billion. The allocation consists of N3.51 billion for personnel, N442.86 million for overhead, and N538.89 million for capital projects.

Embassy of Nigeria in Bern, Switzerland

Eighth on the list, the Embassy of Nigeria in Bern has a total allocation of N4.57 billion. This amount is distributed as N3.46 billion for personnel, N559.84 million for overhead, and N551.69 million for capital expenditure.

Embassy of Nigeria in Tokyo, Japan

The Embassy of Nigeria in Tokyo, Japan takes seventh place with a budget of N4.73 billion. The breakdown includes N3.44 billion for personnel costs, N757.39 million for overhead, and N536.49 million for capital projects.

Embassy of Nigeria in Berlin, Germany

Ranking sixth, the Embassy of Nigeria in Berlin, Germany has been allocated N4.75 billion. This comprises N3.42 billion for personnel, N1.03 billion for overhead, and N300 million for capital expenditure.

Nigerian Consulate in New York, United States

In fifth place, the Nigerian Consulate in New York receives N5.19 billion. This budget includes N3.85 billion for personnel costs, N779.95 million for overhead, and N557.11 million for capital projects.

Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Washington D.C., United States

The Embassy of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Washington, D.C. is ranked fourth with an allocation of N6.07 billion. This amount is divided into N4.69 billion for personnel, N850.39 million for overhead, and N538.13 million for capital expenditure.

Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland

Taking third place is the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in Geneva, with a total allocation of N6.59 billion. This budget consists of N5.14 billion for personnel, N900.52 million for overhead, and N546.29 million for capital projects.

Nigerian High Commission in London, United Kingdom

Second on the list is the Nigerian High Commission in London, with a budget of N7.17 billion. This allocation includes N5.18 billion for personnel costs, N1.44 billion for overhead, and N541.59 million for capital expenditure.

Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, New York, United States

At the top of the list is the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations in New York, which received a substantial allocation of N9.02 billion. This funding is allocated as N6.40 billion for personnel, N2.06 billion for overhead, and N558.61 million for capital projects.