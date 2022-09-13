It is not in doubt that the teeming population of youths and women in Africa need to be empowered economically, which is the aim of the US African Development Foundation (USADF) Accelerate Africa Entrepreneurship Challenge 2022. The Challenge is an initiative of Youth and Women Entrepreneurship portfolio that is meant to address Africa’s youth bulge, and economically empower youths and women, and improve job creation across the continent.

The Accelerate Africa Entrepreneurship challenge is set up to invest in Micro, Small and Mid-sized enterprise (MSMEs) which:

Addresses Africa’s youth bulge by prioritizing job creation to enhance youth productivity and livelihoods

Set up to economically empower youths and women to teach them how to apply business solutions to social problems and create sustainable employment across Africa

Addresses the unmet needs of underserved and at-risk communities and/or market demand

Formalize market opportunities and supply chain linkages for youth and women-owned MSMEs.

Grant

Successful applicants will receive:

A grant of $50,000 to $250,000 from USADF

Access to support on technical assistance and governance

Eligibility

Applicants must be running a 100% African-owned and managed private companies

Be registered and operating in Benin, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Ivory Coast, Democratic republic of Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia

State clearly how the business will benefit underserved populations across Africa including showing positive impacts for youths and women

Express clearly how they will achieve sustainable growth

Clearly state their expertise in the field they are proposing or how they will acquire the necessary expertise

State clearly how they will use the grant capital to carry out their concept

Application deadline

Applications will be accepted from September 6 to September 30, 2022, therefore proposals received after the closing date will not be accepted. Applications will be treated on a first come first served basis, so it is advised to apply early.

