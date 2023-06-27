President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos from his trips to London, United Kingdom and Paris, France, where he attended the Global Financial Pact summit.

President Tinubu arrived at the presidential wing of the airport at exactly 05:13 pm.

He was received by supporters and high-ranking members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Also, the former Lagos State governor between May 1999 and 2007, was welcomed by colourful members of the Presidential Guards.

This is a developing story…