Security experts have welcomed the appointment of new security chiefs by President Bola Tinubu.

They believe that the new chiefs, who have held security offices in the past, will perform better than their predecessors.

They also believe that the appointment of Malam Nuhu Ribadu as the new National Security Adviser is a good move.

Some Security experts have described the recent appointment of Security chiefs by President Bola Tinubu as a welcome development and a good omen to the security architecture of Nigeria.

They stated this while reacting to the new appointment in an interview in Lagos.

A security expert, Mr Matthew Ibadin, Chief Executive Officer, of Badinson Security Services described the appointment of new service chiefs as a round peg in a round hole.

Previous performances

Ibadan said some of the new appointees had held security offices in the past and performed commendably during their tenures.

According to him, the development is a good omen to the security architecture of Nigeria especially the selected key changers from the Police, Army, Navy, Airforce, and other agencies.

“The new chiefs will perform better than their predecessors because, in terms of professionalism, many of them understand the system already.” If you look at all of their biography and antecedents, many of them have been tested and are very okay for the position,” he said.

New National Security Adviser

Ibadin also said that Malam Nuhu Ribadu, the new National Security Adviser (NSA), was perfect for the job because he laid the foundation for the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

“The EFCC is very attractive today because Ribadu made it so when he was the head; because he is fearless and dogged; therefore, he is the best man to manage the NSA.

“So, we need somebody to come and redesign the security architecture and I believe Ribadu will do it, especially with the increasing oil thefts and insecurities all over the country.

“I believe in the next six months, people will be able to travel across the roads with confidence in Nigeria,” the security expert said.

Ibadin advised Tinubu to allow the security agencies to do their jobs without interference from politicians.

“It is easy to accuse the security agencies for not giving us top-notch security but what we don’t know is that it is the politicians who compromise security with politics,” he said.

Mr. Dennis Amachree, President, of Security Strategic Group, said that the appointment of the new service chiefs was critically tied to the appointment of the NSA.

“First, the president does not want a seniority clash among the NSA and service chiefs, so he went down the rung to pick new chiefs who will be Ribadu’s mates or possibly his juniors.

“Secondly, he will want them to work as a team to achieve the national security objectives. The possible synergy is what is needed now, considering the security issues facing the country,” he said.

What you should know

President Bola Tinubu recently appointed new Service Chiefs, after sacking all the incumbent Service Chiefs, Advisers, and Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

A statement signed by Willie Bassey, director of the information office of Secretary to the Government of the Federation said:

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, has approved the immediate retirement of all Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, Advisers, Comptroller-General of Customs from Service as well as their replacements with immediate effect”.

Some of the newly appointed officers are Maj.-Gen. C.G Musa, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Maj.-Gen. T. A Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Rear Adm. E. A Ogalla, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS); AVM H.B Abubakar Chief of Air Staff (CAS).

Others are DIG Kayode Egbetokun, Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), and Maj.-Gen. EPA Undiandeye, Chief of Defence Intelligence (CDI), among others.