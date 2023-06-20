The Lagos State Government has warned citizens about the risks of converting petrol generators to Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) generators, emphasizing the need for caution and proper handling.

The government advocates for the safe conversion of petrol for domestic use in light of the removal of fuel subsidies and the subsequent increase in petrol prices.

While alternative fuels like LPG or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) offer benefits such as cost savings and cleaner emissions, there are concomitant issues that need to be managed, including the risk of fire outbreaks, explosions, and improper handling of gas cylinders. The government advises engaging qualified professionals for conversion and installation.

The State Government urged citizens to use only qualified professionals in converting a petrol generator to use alternative and less expensive fuels.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the Director-General of Lagos State Safety Commission, Lanre Mojola, where he stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration is committed to ensuring the safety of lives and properties of residents in the State.

Gas-powered generators offer benefits and issues

Mojola stated that powering generators and plants with alternative fuels like LPG or Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) offers several benefits just as it comes with concomitant issues that need to be managed to forestall untoward from happening.

He said the primary advantage of using CNG and LPG is that both are generally cheaper than petrol, offering potential cost savings over the long term. CNG and LPG fuels are also cleaner and do not contaminate the air as much as petrol and diesel do.

He said, “Natural Gas and LPG are often more abundant and domestically sourced in certain regions compared to petrol. This can provide greater fuel availability and independence from fluctuations in petrol prices or supply disruptions.

“CNG and LPG combustion produces less noise compared to petrol. This results in quieter generator operation, which can be beneficial for residential use and minimize noise pollution.’’

Risks of LPG-powered generators

Mojola, however, listed the hazards and risks inherent in the conversion to the use of LPG-powered generators at homes and offices including – Spark or heat from the generator which can cause a fire outbreak; An explosion which could occur if the generator house is not properly ventilated; LPG has potential for explosions if not properly handled and the risk of gas cylinders falling and releasing its content if not placed on even flooring.

Other hazards and risks are Corrosion of gas cylinders which can occur when left in the rain or a humid environment; Exposure to direct sunlight which can expose cylinders to excessive temperature with an attendant risk of explosion; Poor installation of the hybrid carburetors on generators which can increase the risks of an accident.

It also stated that the use of CNG should be discouraged for household generating sets, adding that the use of sub-standard, dilapidated, or expired cylinders substantially increases the risks of a gas explosion.

Engage only qualified professionals.

Also, speaking on the development, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, Ms. Shola Shasore said that it is important to note that converting a petrol generator to use alternative and less expensive fuels may require modifications and the installation of appropriate conversion kits by qualified professionals.

Shasore said, “The general public is hereby advised to engage ONLY qualified technicians for this service. When in doubt, please contact the Lagos State Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources or Lagos State Safety Commission for guidance on professional vendors and installation as well as appropriate safety guidelines.’’

What you should know

The Federal Government had in 2020 launched the Autogas scheme, called the National Gas Expansion Programme, which involves the conversion of fuel-powered cars and generators from petrol to gas and is aimed at deepening domestic usage of natural gas in its various forms.

The programme is also in line with the Federal Government’s plan to make gas the first-choice source of cheaper and cleaner energy, following the deregulation of the downstream sector of the oil industry with sharp increases in the prices of petrol.

Nairametrics reported that using LPG, commonly known as cooking gas, is a more cost-effective option compared to petrol for generator usage in Nigeria.