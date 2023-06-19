Newly elected Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, pledges to work for the benefit of all Nigerians and ensure a smooth-sailing administration.

Newly Elected Speaker of Nigeria’s House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, Commits to Inclusive Governance and Gender Equality

In a recent statement released by the House of Representatives, Speaker Hon. Tajudeen Abbas expressed his commitment to serving all Nigerians as the 10th House of Representatives embarks on its legislative journey.

Following a meeting with the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, Speaker Abbas emphasized the importance of promoting gender equality and announced the House’s determination to pass more gender bills to support women’s empowerment and contribute to the overall success of the government.

HoR will Work for all Nigerians

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas said the overwhelming mandate given to him by his colleagues would spur him to work assiduously with every member to achieve a Nigeria that every citizen desires, the statement added:

“The current administration would have a smooth sail as the President, the Vice, First lady and Chief of Staff to the President, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation were all members of the National Assembly, a development that would make them relate with the Parliament from the point of knowledge.

” This is the first time we are having this kind of arrangement in our history,” the speaker said, adding that the House would ensure the government succeeds.

” We have emerged in an unprecedented manner, 353 out of 359 voted for me, it has never happened in our history, our leadership is a leadership for all Nigerians.

” This is your leadership, we will collaborate and partner, particularly in one area, that you requested, which is to carry women along.”

Abbas added the 10th House would ensure that gender-based bills being passed by the 9th Assembly but not signed into law were reconsidered and passed

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu congratulated the House Speaker saying with the caliber of leadership and membership of the 10th assembly, citing that Nigeria would be great again, she said:

” We didn’t come out to play, we came out to build and unite the old path that generations will take. Nigeria deserves all we can put to keep it back on its feet.”

What you should know

Abbas secured a significant victory in the Speaker election, pulling 353 votes, surpassing his competitors outgoing Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Wase, and Sani Jaji, who scored 3 votes each.

As the representative of Zaria Federal Constituency, Kaduna State, he was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives through an open voting system. Abbas, who has been a member of the House since 2011, succeeded Femi Gbajabiamila and was officially sworn in as the Speaker.