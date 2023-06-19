WHT for limited liability companies is remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) while WHT for Enterprises and Individual contractors in the FCT goes to FCT-IRS, they stressed.

The FCT-IRS, the internal revenue generating agency for Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has urged Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), and contractors in the territory to remit Withholding Tax (WHT) appropriately.

FCT-IRS clarified that WHT for limited liability companies is remitted to the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) while WHT for Enterprises and Individual contractors goes to the Internal Revenue Services of states or to FCT-IRS.

They noted that it was important for taxpayers to understand tax jurisdiction rules, and have observed instances where the wrong tax jurisdiction is entered on the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) platform by MDAs’ desk officers.

They say this can lead to contractors suffering the loss of WHT credit and relevant tax authorities experiencing revenue loss, disclosed in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Mustapha Sumaila, on Sunday.

Proper Tax Jurisdiction

Withholding Tax

“The beneficiary of the WHT may also be denied the WHT credit.

“To prevent such losses, we urge all MDA desk officers to ensure accurate data entry at the point of initiation.

“We also wish to draw the attention of enterprises and individual contractors in the FCT to this issue and caution them of the potential consequences.”

Tax Clearance Certificates

They warned they would not issue Tax Clearance Certificates on WHT credits wrongly sent to other tax jurisdictions by the GIFMIS platform.