The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Tuesday, revealed the new principal officers of the 10th House of Representatives.

Abbas announced Julius Ihonvbere (APC – Edo) as the House Majority Leader, while Halims Abdullahi (APC – Kogi) was named the Deputy Majority Leader). Bello Kumo (APC – Gombe) was announced as the Chief Whip of the lower legislative chamber, while Adewunmi Onanuga (APC – Ogun) is the Deputy Chief Whip.

The speaker also read a letter from the Minority Caucus which chose Kingsley Chinda (PDP), the reported anointed candidate of Nyesom Wike, the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, as Minority Leader.

Other principal officers chosen by the minority caucus include Aliya Madaki (NNPP, Deputy Minority Leader), Ali Isah (PDP, Minority Whip), and George Ebizimawo (Labour Party, Deputy Minority Whip).

Favoured this time

Hon. Chinda, who is an ally of former Governor Wike appears to be favoured this time around as he had missed out on the position when he was nominated as the minority leader in 2019 by the then leadership of PDP.

However, the then Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced Ndudi Elumelu as the Minority Leader.

However, Chinda played a leading role in the election of Abbas as the Speaker.

Meanwhile, Abbas had said all the members of the APC in the house endorsed the selection of the principal officers from the governing party.

He prayed for wisdom for all the principal officers as they take the reins of leadership in the green chamber.

Constitution of committees

Speaking on the formation of the committee, Abbas said the constitution of the committee was ongoing, adding that it would cut across party affiliation.

He said the House would be guided by the legislative capacity and experience of members in the choice of who becomes the chairmen of committees.

He further said that the quality of the legislative experience would be brought to bear