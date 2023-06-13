On June 13, 2023, Senator Godswill Akpabio was elected as Nigeria’s Senate President for the 10th assembly following a closely contested election.

Akpabio, the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, secured 63 votes, defeating his opponent, former Governor of Zamfara State Abdul’aziz Yari, who received 46 votes.

Akpabio’s election as Senate President marks a significant achievement in his political career.

His Early Life, education, and Career: Born on December 9, 1962, at Ukana Ikot Ntuen, Akwa Ibom State, Akpabio’s journey from relatively humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in Nigerian politics is nothing short of inspirational.

He attended Methodist Primary School, Ukana before proceeding to the prestigious Federal Government College, Port Harcourt for his secondary education.

He later pursued a law degree at the University of Calabar.

Upon graduation from the university, Akpabio gained admission to the Nigerian Law School, Lagos, and was subsequently called to the Nigerian Bar.

His Corporate Career: Akpabio first worked briefly as a teacher before practicing law. Soon, he became an associate partner at a law firm called Paul Usoro and Co where he worked briefly before joining EMIS Telecoms Limited.

He later rose through the corporate ladder to become the telco’s CEO.

His Political Career: Akpabio’s foray into Nigerian politics began with an appointment as a Commissioner for Special Duties and Petroleum Resources under the administration of Governor Victor Attah in Akwa Ibom State.

He soon leveraged this to his advantage by contesting for the state’s governorship seat in 2007 which he won, going ahead to serve two terms between 2007 and 2015.

He also initiated several landmark projects such as the Ibom e-Library, the Ibom International Airport, the Ibom Tropicana Entertainment Centre, and the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

His National Role: After completing his second term as governor in 2015, Akpabio was elected as a senator representing Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

He was also appointed as the Senate Minority Leader by his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

However, in 2018, he defected from the PDP to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), citing his desire to support President Muhammadu Buhari’s agenda for national development.

In 2019, he was appointed as the Minister for Niger Delta Affairs by President Buhari.

He resigned from his ministerial position in 2022 to contest for the presidency but later stepped down for Bola Tinubu who emerged as the APC presidential candidate.

Corruption Allegations: During his tenure as the Governor of Akwa Ibom State from 2007 to 2015, there were allegations of corruption and misappropriation of funds against Akpabio’s administration.

Critics accused him of embezzlement and financial mismanagement, claiming that public funds were diverted for personal gain. These allegations led to calls for investigations and accountability.

In 2015, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency, launched an investigation into the financial activities of Akpabio’s administration. T

he probe aimed to uncover any evidence of corruption and determine the extent of financial improprieties.

However, it is important to note that no formal charges or convictions have been made against Akpabio in relation to these allegations.

As the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs in Nigeria, Akpabio Goodsswill was accused of corruption and mismanagement of funds by several sources, including the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), and some civil society groups.

According to a report by the Senate Committee on Niger Delta Affairs, which was based on a forensic audit of the NDDC, Akpabio allegedly diverted N19.25 billion meant for the development of the region to his personal accounts.

The report also claimed that Akpabio awarded contracts worth N81.5 billion to his cronies and relatives without due process.

Akpabio denied the allegations and challenged his accusers to provide evidence of his wrongdoing. He also accused the Senate Committee of being biased and influenced by political interests. He said that he was committed to improving the lives of the people of the Niger Delta and that he had nothing to hide.

His Senate Presidency: On June 13, 2023, Akpabio made history by becoming the first senator from Akwa Ibom State and the South-South geopolitical zone to be elected as the Senate President of Nigeria.

He defeated Abdul’aziz Yari who was backed by some APC governors.

Akpabio’s victory was seen as a sign of his political sagacity and popularity among his colleagues. He promised to work with all senators irrespective of party affiliation to ensure good governance and national unity.

He also pledged to support President Tinubu’s vision of taking Nigeria to greater heights in terms of economic growth, security, and social welfare.

It is important to note that Akpabio was one of the first presidential aspirants to step down for Bola Tinubu when contesting for the party ticket.

Godswill Akpabio is now one of Nigeria’s most influential and successful politicians who has risen from a teacher to occupy the highest level of the legislature in Nigeria, the Senate Presidency.