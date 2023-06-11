Maduka University in Enugu, Nigeria, received its operating license from the NUC on June 9, 2023, paving the way for admissions to begin in September.

On June 9, 2023, Maduka University, located in Enugu, received its long-awaited operating license from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

This milestone achievement sets the stage for the university to commence admissions in September, offering a wide range of courses to aspiring students.

In a ceremony held at their headquarters in Abuja, the NUC presented the operating license to the proprietor of Maduka University, Ekwegbe, Enugu State.

Dr. Onyishi was accompanied by his daughter, Miss Judith Onyishi, who holds the position of managing director at Peace Microfinance.

Expressing his gratitude, Dr. Onyishi extended his appreciation to all those who contributed to the realization of this feat. He also commended the federal government for its confidence in the university and its decision to grant the operating license. This gesture serves as a testament to the government’s recognition of the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

As Maduka University prepares to admit its first batch of students, the institution has curated an impressive lineup of courses that cater to a diverse range of academic interests.

The following undergraduate programs will be available:

B.Eng. Civil Engineering

B.Eng. Computer Engineering

B.Eng. Electrical and Electronics Engineering

B.Eng. Mechanical Engineering

B.Eng. Mechatronics Engineering

B.Sc. Information Technology

B.Sc Cyber Security

B.Sc Computer Science

B.Sc. Software Engineering

B.Sc. Accounting

B.Sc. Economics

B.Sc. Mass Communication

B.Sc. International Relations

B.Sc. Transport Management

B.Sc. Physiotherapy

B.MLS (Medical Laboratory Science)

B.Sc. Nursing

This extensive list of courses reflects the university’s commitment to providing students with a well-rounded education that prepares them for the challenges of the modern world.

Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, the Executive Secretary of the NUC, congratulated Dr. Onyishi on this remarkable achievement.

He also disclosed that the commission has developed a code of governance for private universities, which aims to address the governance challenges faced by many institutions in the country.

This code of governance will ensure that private universities, including Maduka University, operate smoothly and maintain the highest standards of education.

With the issuance of the operating license, Maduka University is poised to make significant contributions to the Nigerian higher education system. The institution’s commitment to academic excellence, combined with its diverse range of courses, creates an environment that fosters intellectual growth and prepares students for successful futures.

As the countdown to September begins, prospective students can look forward to an enriching educational experience at Maduka University. With its state-of-the-art facilities, dedicated faculty, and a comprehensive curriculum, the university is set to become a leading institution in Nigeria, empowering students to achieve their academic and professional goals.