Maduka University has announced that it has received approval for its official take-off, with the academic session set to commence on November 23, 2023.
Following the receipt of final course approvals from the regulatory body, the university is proud to offer all 19 programmes and continues its commitment to providing quality education.
Admissions are still open for prospective, qualified students.
Located at Ekwegbe, Igbo-Etiti L.G.A., along the Enugu-Nsukka New Road, Maduka University is easily accessible, situated only 30 minutes from Enugu Airport and 20 minutes from Nsukka.
In line with its dedication to accessibility, the university has released the school fee structure for the upcoming academic session.
Breakdown of its competitive fees
The fees are competitively priced to ensure that deserving students can access quality education across the diverse range of programmes.
School of Business and Social Sciences:
Accounting: ₦338,000
Economics: ₦338,000
Mass Communication: ₦338,000
International Relations: ₦338,000
Transport Management: ₦338,000
School of Computing:
Information Technology: ₦378,000
Computer Science: ₦378,000
Cybersecurity: ₦378,000
Software Engineering: ₦378,000
School of Engineering:
Civil Engineering: ₦378,000
Electrical and Electronics Engineering: ₦378,000
Mechanical Engineering: ₦378,000
Mechatronics Engineering: ₦378,000
Computer Engineering: ₦378,000
School of Health Sciences:
Physiotherapy: ₦378,000
Medical Laboratory Science: ₦378,000
Nursing Science: ₦588,000
Pharmacy: ₦588,000
School of Law:
Law: ₦588,000
These fees are annual and cover the entire session.
Other programs that we offer
Maduka University also offers a pre-degree programme for prospective students who did not write the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), with fees set at ₦300,000.
Accommodation charges for the 2023–2024 academic session amount to ₦105,000 yearly, with various accommodation types available.
The university has also provided the itinerary for upcoming events, including dates of arrival, hostel room allocation, mop-up for course registration, orientation, and the commencement of lectures.
For inquiries, payment methods, and admissions, prospective students can contact Maduka University at 08055091802 or 09157893107, or via email at admissions@madukauniversity.edu.ng.
Applications can be submitted at https://madukauniversity.edu.ng or https://admissions.madukauniversity.edu.ng.
Join Maduka University for a journey of knowledge, growth, and achievement. The university looks forward to welcoming prospective students to its vibrant academic community.
