Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna lead NIN registrations in Nigeria between 2019 and 2021, according to the NBS report.

Kano takes the lead in NIN registrations in 2021, with Lagos and Kaduna following closely behind.

The North-west region had the highest overall registrations, while the South-east recorded the least registrations during the period.

A new report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that Lagos, Kano, and Kaduna had the most registration with the National Identity Management Commission between the year 2019 and 2021.

According to the report, Kaduna state had the most registration in 2019 with 595,284 followed by Lagos and Kano with 560,757, and 485,912 respectively. For 2020, Lagos topped the list of states with the most registration and National Identity number issued.

However, in 2021, Kano had the most registration with 3,415,421, followed by Lagos with 3,002,693, and Kaduna with 1,434,331. In total, around 5.84 million people registered for NIN in 2019.

The figure dropped by 14.03% in 2020 to just over 5 million. In 2021, there was a northward spike in registrations and NIN issued as the figure increased by 439.12% to just over 27 million.

This could be attributed to a directive by the Federal government in December 2020 that mandates citizens to submit their NIN to telcos for immediate synchronization.

In total, almost 37,906,617 million people have been registered and issued NINs in the period between 2019 and 2021.

Regional Analysis

By regional analysis, the North-west region topped registration in the three years under review. This was followed by the South-west. The South-east recorded the least registration according to the report with a total of around 1.7 million registrations during the period under review- around 4.2% of total registrations.

Overall, the North-west had the most registration followed by the South-West. The North-central came third while the North-east, South-south, and South-east followed that order.

Gender Analysis

More men registered for NIN compared to the female gender. In 2019, 52.58% of registrants were men compared to 42.41% who were females. The pattern continued in 2020 where women made up 45.23% and men accounted for 54.27%.

For 2021, women represented 47.41% of the around 27.05 million people who registered for NIN compared to men who made up 52.59% of the population.

In 2019, Osun state was the only state where women outnumbered men in registration. However, in 2020, more women were issued NIN numbers in Akwa-Ibom, Ekiti, Kwara, and Zamfara. In Ogun state, the difference between men and women was just a few hundred.

In 2021, women who registered for NIN outnumbered men in 14 states- Abia, Ekiti, Kwara, Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Ekiti, Enugu, Imo, Kogi, Borno, Ogun, Oyo, and Osun states.

Surprisingly, Lagos was the only state in the South-west where men outnumbered women in NIN registration for 2021.