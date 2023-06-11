Canada has various programs and initiatives in place to support newcomer women in integrating into the Canadian workforce.

These programs address challenges such as discrimination based on gender, race, and ethnicity, biased hiring practices, unequal pay, limited career opportunities, and lack of affordable childcare.

At the federal level, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has implemented programs like the Women at Risk (WAR) program and the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot (RNWP) program.

Individuals from various nationalities including Nigeria, relocate to Canada through the Express Entry route which enables anyone to migrate to Canada without a job offer. It is therefore important to be aware of the various employment support programs and associations available for immigrants.

As it is global, women are more inclined to face discrimination in the labour market based on their gender. Even more so, immigrant women can face other forms of discrimination such as those based on race and ethnicity. Others are biased in hiring practices, unequal pay, and limited opportunities for career progression which can hinder their employment prospects and limit their earning potential.

Another is limited access to affordable childcare options and support systems which makes it challenging for women especially immigrant women to pursue employment or advance their careers.

Promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and addressing systemic barriers are ongoing efforts aimed at creating equal employment opportunities for newcomer women in Canada.

To address these challenges, Canada has implemented various initiatives and programs to support newcomer women at the federal level through Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC), and the provincial/territorial level.

These include language training programs, bridging programs to facilitate the recognition of foreign credentials, mentorship programs, networking events, and culturally sensitive employment services.

Federal

The Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has implemented various federal programs and services to support newcomer women in Canada. These include the Women at Risk (WAR) program, which is part of the Urgent Protection Program (UPP), and the Racialized Newcomer Women Pilot (RNWP) program.

The WAR program assists women who require urgent protection or are vulnerable, without the need to demonstrate settlement potential. However, women in this program and their dependents still need to fulfil the necessary Canadian entrance examinations (medical, security, etc.) to receive aid through the UPP.

This focuses on providing settlement services and support to racialized newcomer women in Canada. The program aims to improve their employment outcomes and career advancement, contributing to their equal participation in the Canadian economy. In January 2023, the IRCC announced additional funding for the RNWP program.

Provincial/Territorial

Here are the organizations serving newcomer women in most provinces in Canada, with a brief description of their services:

The association provides services to women who are seeking employment. Their commitment lies in creating a secure and supportive environment while empowering women to progress within the community.

This organization offers programs aimed at assisting immigrant women in various aspects of their lives, including daily navigation, employment search, mentorship opportunities, and language training tailored to both general and job-specific needs.

This is a charitable organization dedicated to promoting the involvement of all women in creating resilient and inclusive economies, with a particular focus on women facing various systemic obstacles.

This focuses on crisis intervention and counselling, interpretation and translation, and settlement and integration programs for immigrant women in Ottawa.

This is a charity that collaborates with recent immigrants and refugees from diverse backgrounds. They provide tailored programs to assist immigrants in their day-to-day lives, and job search endeavors, and offer specialized services designed specifically for women.

This is a service provider for immigrants and refugees. They aim to improve the health outcomes of individuals who have been made vulnerable due to systemic barriers and poverty.

This provides a range of programs and services for newcomer women in Canada, including employment and job search support, specialized language testing, settlement resources, and community engagement assistance.

Located in Winnipeg, this employment services agency assists immigrants in finding employment and navigating their daily lives in Canada. They offer programs specifically tailored to women.

YWCA Halifax is one of the 32 YWCA locations in Canada. They provide services to women aimed at promoting leadership, health, and wellness, advancing economic and housing security, delivering quality and accessible early learning and childcare, and working to end violence against women and girls.

This is a non-profit organization that focuses on helping newcomers settle in the region by facilitating their social, economic, educational, and cultural integration. They offer resources, learning and mentoring services, as well as networking and support services.

The NWT Literacy Council in Yellowknife is a not-for-profit and registered charitable organization that promotes and supports literacy and essential skills in all the official languages of the Northwest Territories.

This offers a wide range of services for Canadian newcomers, including language programs and assistance with employment search.