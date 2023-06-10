Article Summary

Zylus Homes reaffirms its commitment to address Nigeria’s housing deficit with the launch of Arizona Estate, offering flexible payment plans for over 1000 potential homeowners.

Arizona Estate combines residential and commercial features, providing residents with a live-work-play environment. Its strategic location near Pan Atlantic University offers promising possibilities.

Realtors, investors, and home seekers expressed excitement at the launch event, recognizing Arizona Estate’s appeal and potential. Zylus Homes receive support and appreciation for its reliable partnership and development efforts.

Zylus Homes, one of the leading real estate firms in Lagos has again reiterated its commitment to continually bridge the gap of housing deficit in Nigeria. This commitment was again stressed at the launch of the new estate known as the Arizona Estate.

The new estate which was launched on 8th June 2023 is located in the Lagos State Government Idera Scheme, Ibeju Lekki and is set to help over 1000 low, middle and even high-income earners become homeowners with very flexible payment plans.

According to Dr Oluwatosin Olatujoye, the GCEO of Zylus Homes, the estate is a residential development with a blend of commercial features that ensures residents can live, work and have fun in the estate.

He added that Zylus Homes is committed to ensuring residents enjoy the ultimate Arizona lifestyle and its strategic location in the Lagos State Government Idera Scheme just beside Pan Atlantic University already points to huge possibilities.

A representative of the Lagos State Government from the New Town Development Authority (NTDA), Mr Olalekan Yusuf while addressing the guests stated that the rapid development in Ibeju Lekki has helped it attain a new status and the government’s effort continues to give private companies like Zylus Homes an enabling environment to develop new and improved estates.

He added that Arizona is set to become one of the most sought-after estates with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructures.

The event attended by over 1000 Realtors, Home Seekers, Investors, Property Developers and Friends of the organization expressed enthusiasm for the new product.

While recounting the journey and success recorded so far, the President of Billionaire Realtors Group, Dr. Tony Aspire appreciated Zylus for being a dependable partner and developer assuring them of continued support as a group.

He further stated that the new estate in Arizona is not just a fine estate but one that has a strategic location and should be a delight to home seekers.

At Arizona Estate, 500SQM and 300SQM are currently open for sale at 25 million and 15 million naira respectively with a 2 million initial deposit and an 18-month payment plan.

This estate is set to help investors discover a new standard of excellence and maximize their investment in no time.

For more enquiries visit www.zylushomes.com.