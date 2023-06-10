Key Highlights

DSS confirmed that it had arrested Emefiele after it had initially denied having him in its custody.

The secret police said that Emefiele is under its custody for some investigative reasons.

The DSS urged the public, especially the media to exercise caution in its reportage and narratives concerning the issue.

The Department of State Services has confirmed that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele is now in its custody.

The revelation is coming barely a few hours after the secret police denied arresting the suspended apex bank boss following his removal from office.

This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the DSS on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and can be seen on its official Twitter account, where it urged the public, especially the media to exercise caution in its report.

What the DSS is saying

The statement from the DSS reads, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.

“The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”

Video footage surfaced on social media showing Emefiele being led out of a white-coloured Toyota truck by DSS operatives and getting into an aircraft following his arrest.

What you should know