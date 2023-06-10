Key Highlights
- DSS confirmed that it had arrested Emefiele after it had initially denied having him in its custody.
- The secret police said that Emefiele is under its custody for some investigative reasons.
- The DSS urged the public, especially the media to exercise caution in its reportage and narratives concerning the issue.
The Department of State Services has confirmed that the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Godwin Emefiele is now in its custody.
The revelation is coming barely a few hours after the secret police denied arresting the suspended apex bank boss following his removal from office.
This disclosure is contained in a statement issued by the DSS on Saturday, June 10, 2023, and can be seen on its official Twitter account, where it urged the public, especially the media to exercise caution in its report.
What the DSS is saying
- The statement from the DSS reads, “The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby confirms that Mr Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is now in its custody for some investigative reasons.
- “The public, particularly the media, is enjoined to apply utmost caution in the reportage and narratives concerning this.”
Video footage surfaced on social media showing Emefiele being led out of a white-coloured Toyota truck by DSS operatives and getting into an aircraft following his arrest.
What you should know
- Nairametrics had on Friday evening, June 9, 2023, reported that President Bola Tinubu had suspended the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, with immediate effect, following ongoing investigation of his office and planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.
- The Director of Information, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey, who issued the statement on behalf of the Federal Government said that Emefiele had been directed to hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate), Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi.
- Shonubi is expected to act as the CBN Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.
- The statement reads, “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has suspended the Central Bank Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, CFR, from office with immediate effect. This is a sequel to the ongoing investigation of his office and the planned reforms in the financial sector of the economy.
- “Mr. Emefiele has been directed to immediately hand over the affairs of his office to the Deputy Governor (Operations Directorate) [Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi], who will act as the Central Bank Governor pending the conclusion of the investigation and the reforms.”
Leave a Reply