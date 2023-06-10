Article Summary

Mutual funds offer relatively risk-free investment managed by experts.

Various mutual funds available across sectors and markets with different restrictions.

This article recommended some mutual funds you can consider investing in.

A mutual fund is an investment programme funded by shareholders and managed by investment professionals to trade in diversified holdings. Investing in mutual funds can be considered relatively risk-free since the investment portfolio is managed by experts.

Several mutual funds are available for investors across different sectors and cut across different markets like the US, European and Asian markets. For example, the Vanguard 500 index fund invests in select companies in the S&P 500. The Vanguard 500 Index has a YTD return of 6.38%.

However, there are certain restrictions to investing in these funds. Some investment funds for example have returns that are tax deductible and are only open to investors from a particular country or region.

Here is a list of great funds to invest in by country:

Nigeria:

Stanbic IBTC Shariah Fixed Income Fund: The Stanbic IBTC Shari’ah Fixed Income Fund aims to provide ethically minded investors with liquidity and competitive returns by investing in quality Shariah-compliant securities such as Sukuks and other eligible fixed-term contracts. It is important to note that the minimum investment amount is N5,000.00.

ARM Aggressive Growth Fund: The fund is managed by Nigerian investment company ARM. The fund does not guarantee fixed returns and the minimum investment amount is N50,000. It is considered high risk as they have high exposure to stocks(75% – 100%).

United Capital Fixed Income Fund: The United Capital Fixed Income Fund is managed by FCMB and they invest 60% in the bond market and 40% in the money market. The Fund aims to achieve consistent income streams through investment in fixed-income securities with potential upside and moderate risk of capital loss.

US:

Vanguard Value ETF : The fund is managed by top US fund manager Vanguard. According to Morningstar, a finance performance tracker, the fund is 17% up in just three years.

Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): Rosenbluth recommended this fund for his pick in the energy sector, due to it being “broadly diversified and relatively cheap.” The market-cap-weighted ETF includes energy companies in the S&P 500. Exxon, Chevron, and Marathon Petroleum are currently its top holdings.

CANADA:

Franklin Bissett Corporate Bond Active ETF: The fund is managed by the Franklin Templeton Group which trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange. It boasts of a 4.42% APR Year-to-Date and a 1.6% yield in five years.

Scotia Partners Growth Portfolio: This fund currently has $3B in net assets and it is up 2.28% YTD.

RBC European Equity Fund O: This fund is owned and managed by the Royal Bank of Canada and invests in a large blend of assets from stocks and bonds and is up 6.36% YTD.

UK: