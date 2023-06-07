Article Summary

Key Market Indices closed slightly negative as NGX experiences marginal loss.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% lower to close at 56,024.52 points as market capitalization lost N8 billion to close at N30.505 trillion.

Union Bank Plc (-8.86%) led the losers while NPF Microfinance Bank Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.

The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% lower to close at 56,024.52 index points as against 56,038.85 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.

The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N8 billion to close at N30.505 trillion, a 0.02% marginal loss compared to the N30.513 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.

Market breadth closed negative as UBN (-8.86%) led the losers, HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL (9.87%) led the gainers while NPF MICROFINANCE BANK was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.

Market Indices

Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:

NGX ASI: 56,024.52 points

Previous ASI: 56,038.85 points

% Day Change: -0.02%

% YTD: +9.31%

Market Cap: N30.505 trillion

Volume Traded: 397.62 million

Value: N6.54 billion

Deals: 5,613

NGX TOP GAINERS

HONYFLOUR gained 9.87% to close at N3.45 per share

ETERNA gained 9.87% to close at N12.25 per share

FTNCOCOA gained 9.86% to close at N0.78 per share

CORNERST gained 9.78% to close at N1.01 per share

WAPIC gained 9.52% to close at N0.46 per share

NGX TOP LOSERS

UBN was down by -8.86% to close at N7.20 per share

FLOURMILL was down by -4.20% to close at N33.10 per share

NGXGROUP was down by -3.11% to close at N28.00 per share

PRESTIGE was down by -2.44% to close at N0.40 per share

COURTVILLE was down by -2.08% to close at N0.47 per share

TOP 3 BY VOLUME

NPFMCRFBK 100,762,431

GTCO 43,031,489

JAPAULGOLD 27,838,449

TOP 3 BY VALUE