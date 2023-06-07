Article Summary
- Key Market Indices closed slightly negative as NGX experiences marginal loss.
- The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% lower to close at 56,024.52 points as market capitalization lost N8 billion to close at N30.505 trillion.
- Union Bank Plc (-8.86%) led the losers while NPF Microfinance Bank Plc was the most traded equity in terms of volume.
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative at the end of today’s trading session.
The All-Share Index (ASI) traded 0.02% lower to close at 56,024.52 index points as against 56,038.85 index points recorded in the previous day’s trading session.
The market capitalization of equities depreciated by N8 billion to close at N30.505 trillion, a 0.02% marginal loss compared to the N30.513 trillion recorded in the previous trading session.
Market breadth closed negative as UBN (-8.86%) led the losers, HONEYWELL FLOUR MILL (9.87%) led the gainers while NPF MICROFINANCE BANK was the most traded equity – by volume – at the end of today’s session.
Market Indices
Below are the market indices for today’s trading session:
- NGX ASI: 56,024.52 points
- Previous ASI: 56,038.85 points
- % Day Change: -0.02%
- % YTD: +9.31%
- Market Cap: N30.505 trillion
- Volume Traded: 397.62 million
- Value: N6.54 billion
- Deals: 5,613
NGX TOP GAINERS
- HONYFLOUR gained 9.87% to close at N3.45 per share
- ETERNA gained 9.87% to close at N12.25 per share
- FTNCOCOA gained 9.86% to close at N0.78 per share
- CORNERST gained 9.78% to close at N1.01 per share
- WAPIC gained 9.52% to close at N0.46 per share
NGX TOP LOSERS
- UBN was down by -8.86% to close at N7.20 per share
- FLOURMILL was down by -4.20% to close at N33.10 per share
- NGXGROUP was down by -3.11% to close at N28.00 per share
- PRESTIGE was down by -2.44% to close at N0.40 per share
- COURTVILLE was down by -2.08% to close at N0.47 per share
TOP 3 BY VOLUME
- NPFMCRFBK 100,762,431
- GTCO 43,031,489
- JAPAULGOLD 27,838,449
TOP 3 BY VALUE
- GTCO N1,197,154,166
- ACCESSCORP N293,044,346
- NPFMCRFBK N181,373,117
