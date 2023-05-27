Nairametrics, a leading financial news platform, is pleased to announce that renowned media personality, Emmanuel Ugolee, has joined the organization as a Guest Columnist.

With his vast experience in television and deep knowledge of the Nigerian entertainment industry, Ugolee brings with him a fresh perspective to Nairametrics’ readership.

About Emmanuel Ugolee

Emmanuel Ugolee is a seasoned television host, presenter, and producer, known for his captivating style and ability to engage audiences.

Over the years, he has built a strong reputation for his insightful interviews and thought-provoking discussions on various platforms. Ugolee’s career spans over two decades, during which he has made significant contributions to the Nigerian media landscape.

As a Guest Columnist at Nairametrics, Ugolee will provide unique and valuable insights into the Nigerian entertainment industry, with a focus on its economic impact and growth potential.

His articles will cover a wide range of topics, including trends, challenges, investment opportunities, and policy developments affecting the sector.

We are pleased to have him onboard

Commenting on the development, Nairametrics’ Editor, Emmanuel Abara Benson, said:

“We are thrilled to have Emmanuel Ugolee join Nairametrics as a Guest Columnist. His wealth of experience and in-depth understanding of the entertainment industry will bring a new dimension to our coverage, providing our readers with expert analysis and perspectives they won’t find anywhere else.”

What you should know

Ugolee’s new position at Nairametrics further solidifies the platform’s commitment to delivering high-quality content and expanding its coverage beyond traditional financial topics.

By leveraging Ugolee’s expertise, Nairametrics aims to provide readers with a holistic view of the Nigerian economy, including the often-overlooked entertainment sector.

About Nairametrics

Nairametrics is a leading financial news platform in Nigeria, providing real-time information, analysis, and insights into the Nigerian economy and financial markets. The platform is committed to delivering accurate, reliable, and timely news to its readership, which comprises individuals, investors, business professionals, and policymakers.