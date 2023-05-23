Article summary

President Joe Biden appoints a 9-member delegation to attend President-elect Bola Tinubu’s inauguration in Nigeria on May 29, 2023.

The delegation will be led by Secretary Marcia L. Fudge of the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The inauguration will be attended by at least 65 world leaders, with various events and activities planned in Abuja leading up to the ceremony.

The United States President, Joe Biden, has appointed a delegation that will attend the inauguration of President-elect, Bola Tinubu, on his behalf on Monday, May 29, 2023.

This disclosure is contained in an official statement titled, ‘President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation to the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu’, issued by the White House on Monday, May 22, 2023.

The White House in the statement said that the 9-member presidential delegation will be led by the Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

Members of the committee

The White House in the statement said, ‘’ President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, in Abuja, Nigeria.

‘’The Honorable Marcia L. Fudge, Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, will lead the delegation.



Members of the Presidential delegation

Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command

The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency

The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State.

The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council.

The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.

What you should know

The Former Lagos State Governor, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29, 2023, at Eagle Square, Abuja, with at least 65 world leaders invited to the inauguration.

The inauguration programme is expected to commence on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (GCFR) and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger (GCON).

Top representatives of Nigeria expected

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.

Events of the day

Events lined up for the inauguration include a lecture titled, ‘Deepening Democracy for Integration and Development’ that would be delivered by former president of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta, on May 27.

Other activities include the Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander-in-Chief at the Armed Forces Officers Mess slated for Tuesday, May 23; the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chambers inside the Presidential Villa on May 24; Public Lecture and Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque on May 26; Children’s Day Parade and Party on May 27 and an Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre on May 28.

Also, the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre is billed for May 28 while the inauguration/swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice president-elect will take place on May 29 accompanied by an inauguration parade at the Eagle Square.