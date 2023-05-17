Article Summary

The Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has said that it recorded the exportation of goods worth N100.93 billion from Nigeria to other countries between January and March this year.

Mohammed Yusuf, who disclosed this at a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday, said the exported goods include non-commercial and commercial foods with a total weight of 653 tonnes and Free On Board (FOB) value of N4.81 billion.

He added that the command is working hard to promote export businesses to boost forex earnings for the country.

Revenue generation

While noting that the MMA Command generated a total sum of N21.4 billion in revenue in the period under review, Yusuf said:

“It is pertinent to note that in the corresponding period of 2022, the command generated N17.5 billion, which shows a progressive difference in the sum of N3.8 billion, depicting a 21.97 percent increase.

“It is worthy to note that the revenue activities of the command comprise the importation and exportation of legitimate goods under the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS).”

He pointed out that in the area of stakeholder engagement, the command had maintained an open-door policy and had resolved a lot of issues of common interest with concerned stakeholders. He appreciated esteemed partners in the clearance value chain for their unwavering support and also encouraged them to always brace up for the emerging challenges as they work together to move the nation forward.

Tramadol seized

Meanwhile, the Customs Command said it seized 23 packages of tramadol with a Duty Paid Value (DPV) worth N1.8 billion between January and March. The area comptroller said that the pharmaceutical products were imported from India and Pakistan.

Yusuf listed the seized items as including 22 packets of tramadol (225mg) and 12 packets of tramadol (120mg) tablets. According to him, the above seizures were recorded based on intelligence-driven operations within the airport.

He added that the tramadol tablets in their custody had been scheduled for handing over to the Commander of Narcotics, Murtala Muhammed Airport Command of the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

“In the spirit of inter-departmental cooperation, this will further strengthen our collaboration in safeguarding our youths from the use of harmful substances that can endanger their lives and the environment. We shall intensify more efforts in making our communities a safer place for all of us to live,” he said.