Article Summary

Google is celebrating Africa Day which is a celebration of the founding of the African Union and the continent’s efforts toward unification.

Six new pocket galleries on Google Arts & Culture have been added as one of the programs to celebrate the day by Google. These galleries were selected by esteemed partners from South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

According to Google, a variety of programs and events will be unveiled to honor Africa’s rich cultural heritage and offer opportunities for people all over the world to observe Africa Day in 2023.

What you need to know

In a statement on Wednesday, Google Nigeria’s Interim Lead, Olumide Balogun, stated that Africa Day commemorates the establishment of the African Union (AU) and honors the continent’s pursuit of unification.

He stated that there were six new pocket galleries available on Google Arts and Culture as part of the program.

In addition, the pocket galleries would provide an immersive experience of virtual exhibitions, according to Balogun, who noted that the galleries were curated by esteemed partners from Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

The Yemisi Shyllon Museum, Terra Kulture, the Mohammed Amin Foundation, the National Museums of Kenya, and the University of Pretoria from South Africa were some of the partners listed by Balogun.

He revealed that each partner would put on special exhibitions honoring their own regions, offering a varied exploration of Africa’s rich cultural heritage.

“It will also provide a 360-degree view of artworks and artefacts, effectively allowing people to step into the heart of Africa’s cultural scene from wherever they were.

“In previous years, YouTube Music has held the Africa Day Concert, showcasing present and next-generation African music talents.

“This year, YouTube Music will unveil an Africa Day playlist, featuring popular and trending songs from various African artists.

“This initiative will also involve the public, who will have the opportunity to submit their favourite African songs via YouTube Shorts for a chance for it to potentially feature on the playlist,” he said.

African storytelling

The “Stories and Storytellers of Africa” initiative on YouTube, which will highlights a substantial collection of African films and television series and honor the creators who bring these narratives to life, will also be highlighted as part of the celebrations, according to Balogun.

Alongside this, he claimed, YouTube would collaborate with content producers as part of the “Showcase Your Africa” initiative to share their perspectives on the continent and show off its diversity.

According to him, “Africa Day is a celebration of progress, unity, and the vibrant cultures that define the continent and we are excited that we can amplify these stories and experiences on our platforms,” he said.