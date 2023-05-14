Being a job seeker is no fun. It is emotionally and physically stressful, and the financial pressures are immense. Nobody likes job hunting. But there are some practical tips that will make the entire job-finding process more bearable and even exciting.

Network

Everyone needs a support system. You don’t have to job-hunt all by your lonesome. There are people who would be willing to help you facilitate the process.

Don’t burn bridges at your former (or soon-to-be former) workplace. It’s important to keep a healthy relationship with previous colleagues and employers. They might link you to a job opportunity. You can also ask for a letter of recommendation or referral.

Build an active community on social platforms such as LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. There are over 930 million people on LinkedIn alone. You can leverage these platforms to seek out jobs. Connect with people who share similar interests and start forming meaningful bonds.You increase your chances of finding a job when you have a strong network of people at your back. Brush up your profile and share useful content that will draw people to you. And remember that patience and consistency are essential. Don’t expect immediate results and give up after a short time.

Let your close friends and family know that you are struggling. You might feel embarrased about losing your job or about not having one yet. But the fact remains that anyone could find themselves in the same position. So, open up and talk to your people. They can help you keep an eye out for new roles.

Reevaluate your skills

Be real with yourself and review your competence. Would you hire you? If your honest answer is No, then start doing something about it. Use this opportune free time to improve your skills and acquire new ones that are relevant to your field. You will stand a better chance of getting a decent job.

Know what you’re looking for

You deserve to be happy when you finally find a job. So, it’s important that you know exactly what you want in a job. Perhaps it’s better pay, an ideal work environment, roles with learning and career advancement opportunities, and so forth.

You don’t want to go running straight back to the same poor conditions you endured in your previous role.

Try to keep busy in the meantime

To maintain morale and avoid sliding into a negative mental space, find something to keep you occupied while you’re searching.

It could be anything – Revisit your hobbies, start a personal project, take classes, etc. Doing so will help you avoid getting depressed, frustrated, or burned out.

Yes, you should get serious about finding a job, but don’t get so carried away by it that you begin to lose yourself. You can either become a better person by the time you’ve secured a job or reached new lows both in your relationship with others and with yourself.

Don’t underestimate the length of your job search

You probably don’t want to hear this, but it might take several slow-grinding months before you finally get a job. Prepare yourself for that possibility, otherwise, you’d start getting overly anxious and frustrated when things don’t come together as fast as you had hoped. Be patient with yourself while doing the best you can.

Make realistic plans and carefully manage the resources you have so that they will last you long enough until such a time you land a new job.

That’s why it’s often advised that you save at least six months’ worth of your living expenses while you are still working. That way, you’d be well-prepared should you get laid off or decide to quit your job.

Stay positive

You need to be in good spirits if you are to retain your fortitude. There are lots of job opportunities out there. And you are well-suited for many of them. You just need to build enough exposure in order to land one.

Happy Job Hunting!