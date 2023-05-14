Article Summary

The NGX All-Share Index and Market Capitalization depreciated by -0.48% to close the week at 52,214.62 and N28.431 trillion respectively.

A total turnover of 3.602 billion shares worth N36.451 billion in 27,801 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange.

CWG Plc (+56.82%), ARDOVA Plc (+37.50%) and TRANSCORP Plc (+33.51%) were top gainers while C&I LEASING Plc (-19.60%) and ACCESS HOLDINGS Plc (-12%) led the losers chart.

The NGX All-Share Index was bearish during the trading week that ended May 12, 2023, as it declined by -0.48% to close at 52,214.62 index points on Friday.

Market Capitalization also lost –N137 billion to close at N28.431 trillion as against N28.568 trillion recorded during the preceding week.

The declines were driven by losses in the banking and industrial goods sectors, as 8 indexes in total closed lower. 10 indexes closed higher while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

Equity Market Performance

A total turnover of 3.602 billion shares worth N36.451 billion in 27,801 deals was traded this week by investors on the floor of the Exchange, in contrast to a total of 2.973 billion shares valued at N22.828 billion that exchanged hands last week in 23,765 deals.

The Financial Services Industry led the activity chart in terms of volume traded as 3.150 billion shares valued at N27.484 billion traded in 14,987 deals; thus contributing 87.47% and 75.40% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The Conglomerates Industry followed with 99.394 million shares worth N219.455 million in 901 deals. While in third place was the Consumer Goods Industry, with a turnover of 87.434 million shares worth N1.628 billion in 3,768 deals.

The top three equities for the week (measured by volume traded) were Fidelity Bank Plc, Access Holdings Plc, and FBN Holdings Plc, which accounted for 2.167 billion shares worth N18.650 billion in 5,083 deals, contributing 60.17% and 51.16% to the total equity turnover volume and value respectively.

The month-to-date performance of the Nigerian stock market is -0.36& while the year-to-date return is +1.88%.

NGX Top Gainers

CWG gained +56.82% to close at N2.07 per share

ARDOVA gained +37.50% to close at N26.40 per share

TRANSCORP gained +33.51% to close at N2.59 per share

NGX Top Losers

CILEASING was down by -19.60% to close at N3.20 per share

ACCESSCORP was down by -12% to close at N9.90 per share

ROYALEX was down by -11.48% to close at N0.54 per share

Summary

Forty-eight (48) equities appreciated during the week lower than fifty-one (51) equities in the previous week. Thirty (30) equities depreciated higher than twenty-six (26) in the previous week, while seventy-eight (78) equities remained unchanged, lower than seventy-nine (79) recorded in the previous week.