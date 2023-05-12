Article summary

LASBCA, in collaboration with LASPPPA and State Taskforce, re-sealed 12 buildings that were initially sealed and demolished 2 illegal fences in Banana Island, Ikoyi.

The action is a follow-up to the earlier directive of the Governor Sanwo-Olu, who had ordered the demolition of some completed and uncompleted buildings in the wealthy neighbourhood.

The buildings were sealed for various contraventions ranging from building without Planning Permit Approval, failure to obtain Authorisation to Commence Construction from LASBCA and Break of Government Seal amongst others.

The Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), in collaboration with the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA) and the State Taskforce, on Friday, re-sealed 12 buildings that were hitherto sealed as well as demolished 2 illegal fences in Banana Island at the Ikoyi area of Lagos State.

The action by the state agencies is a follow-up to the earlier directive of the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who had ordered the demolition of some completed and uncompleted buildings in the wealthy neighbourhood.

Various contraventions

The General Manager of LASBCA, Arc. Gbolahan Owodunni Oki, who led the exercise, said the affected structures were sealed for various contraventions ranging from building without Planning Permit Approval, failure to obtain Authorisation to Commence Construction from LASBCA and Break of Government Seal amongst others.

Oki stated that the ongoing removal and sealing of the buildings in Banana Island and other parts of the State is geared towards compelling compliance on the part of the building public to ensure that sanity is restored to the built sector.

What you should know

Recall that on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, the Lagos State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development confirmed the collapse of an “unapproved” 6-storey building under construction collapsed in Banana Island, Ikoyi area of the state.

The building was reported to have collapsed with some workers feared trapped under the rubble.

The incident was said to have occurred on First Avenue in Banana Island with the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Tayo Bamgbose-Martins, immediately visiting the site of the incident to assess the situation and flag off the investigation.

Also, Governor Sanwo-Olu had on Friday, April 14, directed the suspension of all development plans on Banana Island, Ikoyi, in the aftermath of the building collapse.

He said the suspension is subject to a comprehensive audit by the officials of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) to determine the number of buildings being constructed without approval as well as verify if approved buildings are being built in line with the approval limits provided.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, during an on-the-spot assessment of the collapsed high-rise building in Banana Island, ordered the demolition of some completed and uncompleted buildings in Banana Island, the Ikoyi area of the state.