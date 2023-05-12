Article summary

The Nigerian aviation industry is polarised by non-technical personnel at the expense of professionals in the sector, the Chairman of West Link Airlines, Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia has said.

Speaking with Nairemetrics in Lagos on Friday, Mshelia lamented that the sector is poorly managed, warning that it may lead to economic and safety challenges for the industry if not quickly nipped in the bud.

Mshelia argued that the sector should only compromise 10 per cent support staff, but regretted that the reverse was the case in Nigeria.

He argued that the polarisation of the industry by non-professionals was adding to the cost of flying, especially by the foreign airlines, which pay for different levies and charges in the country.

He said: “Aviation is not a Father Christmas business. Until we really take the bull by the horns and begin to run aviation the way we are supposed to, we may not get it right. It shouldn’t be just because ‘I am a House of Representatives Member, Senator or a Governor, I should give my brother or sister a job in aviation.’ No! Aviation is for trained professionals and is supported by about 10 per cent support staff.

“I want to say it again. Let the whole world hear it. We have not managed the manpower in aviation properly. We are where we are because we have refused to listen to voices like mine, telling us that it is only people who have business in aviation that should be there. All these 40,000 employees in aviation are not going to help us.

“Today, we have to pay these 40,000 employees and it is the airlines and support services like handling companies that have to generate this money from people flying into Nigeria. That’s why we are buying tickets higher than anywhere else because if I am flying into your country and I have to pay so much to fly in and out, I will amortise my expenditure to come.”

Besides, he regretted the trapped funds crisis in the country.

What you need to know

According to him, the inability of the foreign airlines to repatriate their funds out of many countries was a global challenge, but said it was more pronounced in Nigeria.

He explained that the crisis continued in Nigeria because those at the helm of authority especially in the aviation and financial sectors failed to adhere to the various advises offered them by professionals in the sector.