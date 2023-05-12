TECNO unveiled its latest flagship, the CAMON 20 series, with a grand event held at the Balmoral Convention Centre on Tuesday, 9th May 2023. The launch event was a fusion of technology and fashion, with an impressive lineup of stars, designers, and influencers in attendance.

The CAMON 20 series is a visually stunning and technologically advanced smartphone. One of the standout features is its impressive camera setup, which includes a 108 MP main rear camera, a 13 MP ultrawide lens, and a macro shooter, making this one of the most versatile smartphone cameras on the market, capable of capturing landscapes, portraits, and up-close details with ease. Ace photographer Amazing Klef showcased the camera’s possibilities to the audience, leaving them in awe.

The CAMON 20 series is not just about the camera but boasts a stylish modern design with a premium feel. Its 6.9-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate is perfect for streaming, gaming, and browsing. The device features an embedded fingerprint sensor, ensuring fast and secure access. Powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1200 SoC, the CAMON 20 delivers fast performance and power efficiency. It comes with up to 16GB of RAM and 256/512GB of non-expandable storage. With a 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the CAMON 20 provides all-day power.



The evening’s host was the delectable Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who entertained the audience with his charming looks and personality. Thompson Ani, the marketing manager of TECNO, said the new CAMON 20 is here to revolutionize smartphone photography and give all who own the device the keys to endless possibilities. At the same time, Valor Reviews presented a review of the new CAMON 20 series capabilities.

The event’s highlight was a fashion show featuring outfits from DZYN, classic DRIK, and eclectic FIA designs, followed by a celebrity walk featuring reality stars Yemi Cregx—fresh off the Big Brother Titan show—Prince, Star TikToker Jenni Frank, and Fashion Icon Chioma Goodhair.

The CAMON 20 series is now available at any TECNO official store for as low as N133,900. With its blend of technology and fashion, the CAMON 20 series will make a statement and put you in the spotlight. Don’t miss out on this amazing device; get yours today!

