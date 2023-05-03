Key Highlights

The 2023 UTME results were released by JAMB on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in an examination that had 1,595,779 registered candidates.

JAMB noted that the released results excluded candidates who had their examination rescheduled, those whose results are under investigation and those of virtually impaired candidates.

Candidates can check their UTME results using SMS or online.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Tuesday released the results of the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) conducted between April 25 and May 1, 2023.

According to a statement by the Head, Public Affairs and Protocol of JAMB, Fabian Benjamin, 1, 595, 779 candidates registered for the examination in 708 Computer Based Test (CBT) centres across 105 towns nationwide.

The examination body noted the released results excluded candidates who have been rescheduled to take their examination on Saturday, April 6, those absent during the examination; candidates whose results are under investigation, and those of visually impaired candidates, which are undergoing processing.

JAMB also explained how candidates could check their UTME results.

How to check the 2023 UTME JAMB result using SMS

To check the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, all you need to do is to send UTMERESULT to 55019 or 66019 using the same phone number that the candidate had used for registration.

After sending the SMS, the result would be returned as a text message.

This is the only process of checking the 2023 UTME results for now.

The following are the responses you should expect:

If a candidate uses a phone number that was not used to register, a message will be sent to him thus: ‘This phone number was not used for registration.”

A candidate with a result will receive the message: “Dear Mr/Miss X, your result is as follows… (and the details will be provided).

If a result is withheld, a “Result Withheld” message will be sent to the candidate.

If a candidate belongs to the category being given the benefit of the doubt, the message to the person will be: “Result withheld pending the upload of clarifications/document required from you.”

If a candidate was absent, he or she would get “CANDIDATE ABSENT” as feedback

A candidate that was ABSENT WITH REGISTRATION NUMBER also CANCELLED will be so informed.

“Invalid Entrance into the Exam Hall” will be sent to a candidate who gained unauthorized access to the examination hall.

How to check the 2023 UTME JAMB results online

Go to the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) result-checking website at https://efacility.jamb.gov.ng/CheckUTMEResults

In the required column, enter your Registration Number/Phone Number.

Finally, press the ‘Check My Results’ button to view your UTME results notification.

The portal will return your JAMB Notification of Result if your result is ready. You can then proceed with the printing of the result.