Carbon, a leading digital bank and credit solution provider in Nigeria, has launched a new transfer feature for its customers. Carbon Zero now allows customers to make direct transfers to merchants, providing them with an easier and more seamless experience to buy now and pay later for the things they love.

Carbon Zero is a Buy Now Pay Later product designed to help customers access credit to spread payments on goods and services at zero interest rates across retail and online stores. With the new direct transfer feature, customers can now make direct payments to merchants in addition to using their debit card.

According to the co-founder of Carbon, Chijioke Dozie, “We’re excited to introduce this new feature as part of our continued mission to enhance the lives of Nigerians by giving them access to credit. We understand that our customers’ needs are ever-evolving, and we are committed to meeting those needs by providing innovative solutions that make their lives easier.”

Carbon remains committed to its mission of providing opportunities to access credit, creating innovative financial solutions for its customers, and empowering them to achieve their goals and live better lives.

