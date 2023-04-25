Konga, Nigeria’s leading composite e-commerce giant, has been ranked among an exclusive list of 25 companies rated as the best place to work in Nigeria for 2023.

The list, released by professional networking platform, LinkedIn, saw the Konga Group placed in rarefied company with the likes of Ernst & Young, MTN Nigeria and Sterling Bank, among others.

In arriving at the list of companies that made the list, LinkedIn disclosed that it had relied on eight criteria that have been shown to lead to career progression, which include: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, educational background and employee presence in the country. Equally important, it revealed that the selected companies all stood out for offering their employees the right environment to grow their careers.

Furthermore, LinkedIn said the methodology factored in key components like how employees are advancing both within a company and when they leave, how they are upskilling while employed there and more, which reveal companies that help set people up to get ahead in their careers. Crucially, it also considered factors like attrition and layoffs.

“Companies that have laid off 10% or more of their workforce between Jan. 1, 2022, and the list launch, based on public announcements — or that have attrition greater than 10%, based on LinkedIn data — are ineligible to rank,” it said.

The development comes against a backdrop of significant headcount actions among global tech companies and other top brands, with the likes of Google, Meta (Facebook), Amazon, Microsoft, Accenture, Twitter, Netflix, Shopify, Lyft, Apple, Tesla and Zoom, among others, laying off thousands in the face of uncertain economic conditions. The likes of Jumia, a major player in the Nigerian e-commerce space and Alerzo, a Nigerian B2B e-commerce platform have also announced significant staff cuts in recent times.

A leader in the Nigerian e-commerce space, Konga was identified by LinkedIn as a company offering a wide range of products, including electronics, fashion, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen appliances, and more. Acquired by the Zinox Group in early 2018, Konga has risen to the pinnacle of the e-commerce space, carving a niche for itself with its customer-centric approach, pocket-friendly pricing, status as a reliable source of genuine products and its growing ecosystem of thriving verticals which include KongaPay, a CBN-licensed mobile money wallet, Konga Travels & Tours, an online travel booking agency and Konga Health, a digital healthcare distribution company, among several others.

The company has also received regular rave reviews from shoppers and industry experts alike, with the most recent coming via a consumer-focused survey which projected Konga as the most admired and innovative e-commerce company on the African continent. The survey was published on March 15, 2023, coinciding with this year’s anniversary of World Consumer Rights Day.

In addition to Konga, other companies ranked in the 2023 LinkedIn report include Interswitch Group, First Bank of Nigeria, Standard Chartered Bank, NNPC Limited, Eko Electricity Distribution, British American Tobacco (BAT), Ikeja Electric, Nestlé, ExxonMobil, AB InBev, UBA Group, IHS Towers, SLB, Halliburton, Shell, TotalEnergies, Tropical General Investments (TGI) Group, Huawei, Wema Bank, Deutsche Post DHL Group and 9mobile.